Miami's Offensive Line Identity Starts To Solidify to the 'Standard'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Over the past several years, the Miami Hurricanes' offensive line has been a staple around the country.

Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal have spent their time at Miami building towards the future, but this season, there have been some struggles in the first four games of the season.

However, through those four games, Cristobal has liked the growth and development he has seen from his younger talent.

Sep 26, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (1) leads his teammates onto the field before the game against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think all four guards showed some promise on Saturday," Cristobal said. "I thought it was a good rotation. Got productive work from all of them. They all had a chance to run, just about, you know, the same amount of plays for the same amount of schematical calls that we made, and assess, back to work at practice and continue finding ways to put out there whoever gives Miami the best chance to win.

"So it's back to what we always do every single week. All that matters— all that matters is making sure we are ungodly obsessed with making sure we figure out what gives Miami the best chance to win, and all those guys are in the mix.

Growth is all that anyone is asking for, along with a side of a nasty streak. That has started to show in the young offensive line, highlighted by some of its leaders.

"A bunch of younger guys are doing very good right now," Samson Okunlola said. "They're playing in games, getting a lot of experience, valuable experience. I see them understanding it little by little. They're seeing things faster and faster and faster and growing on their little techniques that they got to work on. So they're all growing in the ways they need to grow in the little things."

Okunlola has been part of those offensive lines that have been the standard of what the coaching staff wants. He has played great this season and is rising on many draft boards as weeks go by. The former five-star recruit understands that they have a standard to set.

"We have a standard," Okunlola said. "We have a standard to chase and finish and a standard to show up every play. So we have a standard we have set for ourselves, and that standard is the standard. So we're going to try to achieve that standard every game, and we're going to grow in the things we need to grow on each game as well."

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