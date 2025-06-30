Miami's Offensive Line Ranked High In Latest Rankings of the Top Lines in the Country
The Miami Hurricanes are deploying one of the best offensive lines in the country, and many other publications agree with the sentiment.
Athlon Sports has ranked the best offensive line and the Hurricanes come in at No. 4.
1. Notre Dame
2. Penn State
3. Texas A&M
4. Miami Hurricanes
5. Florida Gators
6. Alabama
7. Clemson Tigers
8. Texas Longhorns
9. Ohio State
10. Iowa
The Hurricanes could have the best offensive line in the country, led by their monster Francis Mauigoa. He returns for his junior season after another masterpience season that has him projected as a top 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
"There will be no shortage of pressure on Miami’s offensive line this year." Grant Grubbs of On3 wrote. "The unit will be under a magnifying glass as fans intently watch how the transfer QB adapts to his new environment. Moreover, the Hurricanes’ only three returning offensive starters from last season are linemen. For good measure, Miami also reeled in a transfer commitment from ‘s former starting center."
What makes this line better is the amount of talent that is returning and the talent that could play if they are called to do so. The Canes have always had a decent offensive line; however, under Mario Cristobal, they have consistently been one of the top five offensive lines in the country.
Projecting Beck is the ideal option, as well as establishing a stellar run game. They have the size to do so and the coaching to lead the way.