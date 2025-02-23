Miami's OJ Frederique Jr. Graded One of the Highest Freshman Cornerback This Season
Defense was the biggest issue of the Miami Hurricanes last year, but a diamond in the rough was discovered.
Freshman standout OJ Frederique Jr. was one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball last season. He started seven of the 13 games played and was a clear standout on the field even as a first-year player. Pro Football Focus also agrees as he was graded as one of the best freshman corners in the country.
He finished fourth in the freshman department only behind Notre Dame's Leonard Moore (89.1), Oklahoma's Eli Bowen (81.9), and Auburn's Jay Crawford (76.6). Frederique Jr. was graded a 76.3 and showed promise as one of the future cornerstones of the program.
However, will he still get the same opportunities as last year with the talent brought in through the portal this offseason? More time will tell. Spring training is underway and the practice game is quickly approaching for the Hurricanes.
Miami Hurricanes and Mario Cristobal also have the spring portal season to worry about. Bringing in more additional talent from the secondary would not make sense but knowing how big of an issue it was last season, the depth would never hurt.
