Miami's Once Quiet Star Corner Grows Into A Vocal and Gitty Leader

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes' secondary returns the most production after reaching the National Championship game.

However, the Hurricanes lost their two vocal leaders in the 2026 NFL Draft. What is left are the quiet superstars who haven't needed to voice themselves until now.

One particular cornerback has visibly grown physically and mentally, entering his third season with the Canes program.

Junior star OJ Frederique Jr. enters year three as a Canes starter with a bigger voice, bigger body, and a bigger mindset, one that everyone in the room is listening to.

"I like to thank the strength and conditioning staff for first getting my body prepared," Frederique Jr. said after Friday's practice. "You know, I gained a couple of pounds, got stronger faster, you know, getting older as well. So, I want to thank my position coaches for preparing me and letting me know I have to be a leader and step up.

"So if I'm able to practice on post-practice, the younger guys and other guys will see my energy, and they'll eventually go on to them. So I have to do that. So I just want to thank my guys in my room and my position coaches."

Each passing day, Miami's star gem's smile and voice have also gotten bigger with his projection. It was one key area that the coaching staff at Miami harped on him about. Now he has proudly taken the challenge, and it has positively affected everyone.

"I mean, that's something I had to work on," Frederique Jr. explained. "I know I used to be quiet and just let my game speak, but coach told me, I mean, like the guys listen to me and they see what I've been doing. So, if I'm able to communicate with them and let them know their flaws and let me pick up my flaws, that's going to help them.

"So, I just got to communicate better and just step up. It's year three now. So, I mean, my words really matter, and they listen, so I had to say something."

Some of those flaws come with not getting the ball as much as he wants. It is a key area the star corner is working on, and the one thing that could move him as a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

"I know this has kept coming up," Frederique Jr. said. "I've got to do a better job taking the ball away and getting in the run, getting a little physical, but last year I showed a little error and not playing the ball. So, I'm just trying to play the ball more and get more in the right field."

Miami's secondary continues to shine during Fall Camp, highlighting how good they can be. It starts with their star player, and he is living up to the call.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.