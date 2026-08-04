Miami RB Jordan Lyle Rides on 'What He Can Do' After an Injury-Riddled Season

The Miami Hurricanes started the 2025 season handing the ball off to Jordan Lyle against Notre Dame. Five snaps later, he was on the sideline getting work done on his calf. That would be the last time anyone would see a fully healthy Lyle on the field.

He missed the entire month of September before finishing the season with 35 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown. With limited touches and still fighting to get healthy, the running back around him continued to improve while he was sidelined.

The 2026 season is one the former four-star back knows he needs to have an outstanding year to make himself feel back on track.

"I feel great, you know, I feel 100%," Lyle said. "I recover from my injuries and I'm just ready to ball.

"You know, like, in my heart, I know what I can do, you know? Also, I'm surrounded by a bunch of great people, you know, great guys, you know, in the room, especially, you know, that's gonna push me as well, as I'm gonna push them. So, you know, I just know I can go out there and perform."

To Lyle's credit, he looks bigger walking past him. He has added at least 15 pounds of muscle to go along with his explosive speed. It has been a grind for the star running back, who also has a chip on his shoulder.

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) celebrates with offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) after scoring a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Like I said, you know, I've been, you know, grinding every single day, you know, um, really no breaks for me," Lyle said. "I know I got something to prove, you know, I got to walk around with a chip on my shoulder, um, and I feel like everybody else around me is walking around the same way, you know? And then, we didn't win last year, so, you know, it's time to go back there again."

Moreover, the running back room is the deepest it's been in years. Competition is what drives players at Miami to grow while also growing a stronger bond. Lyle understands the competition that comes with it and embraces it.

"The running back room, we're competing every day and it's been it's been real tough for everybody in the room." Lyle said. "Everybody's playing, you know, at the top level right now. I can say, everybody's ready to ball. Everybody's ready to have a great season. You know, you can just see a bunch of running backs, ready to do their thing."

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