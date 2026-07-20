2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview: Cornerbacks

One of the best rooms in the country that is going under the radar starts with one of the biggest weaknesses that had to be revamped two seasons ago.

The Miami Hurricanes' secondary was once one of the worst units in college football. Now, the secondary room is overloaded with talent that can easily rotate players in and out of the lineup. It is also the beauty of this unit.

That was one of the biggest saving graces coming out of last season, and how defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman was able to get the best out of the room.

It also helped that the transfer portal additions lived up to the hype, which allowed the Canes to be a lockdown team through the air. The only weakness was the lack of interceptions as a team, which could have led the country in the stat.

Moreover, this season projects the team to be even better with over 70 percent of the productions that started in the National Championship game.

Projected Rotational Starters:

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Xavier Lucas (6) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Xavier Lucas

OJ Frederique Jr.

Ethan O'Connor

Damari Brown

Omar Thornton

No matter what the Canes lineup is, two or three of these players will be out of the field at all times. Lucas and Frederique will be the primary players starting most games, but thanks to the talent in the room, they could be on the first play and off the next because of the talent from O'Connor and Brown.

O'Connor, Lucas, and Frederique Jr. look to improve their abilities to get the ball this season. It was the biggest glaring hole in each of their games after last season's CFP run. Interceptions were there for the taking, but those game- changing plays did not happen.

Couple OJ Frederique Jr. Clips pic.twitter.com/a81uKezx1a — Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) April 30, 2026

Furthermore, the biggest question entering this season is how Brown will be used after battling back from an ACL injury that he suffered in the 2024 season. He saw limited playing time last year, nursing the injury, but when he played, he looked fully healthy.

That is the biggest issue with the room, however. The depth is limitless, and the gems the Hurricanes have found over the years have been overlooked because of injuries.

Corners Depth

Ole Miss wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) catches the ball before being tackled by Miami Hurricanes defensive back Ja'boree Antoine (16) and dropping it during the CFP Fiesta Bowl at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Isiah Taylor

Ja'Boree Antoine

Camdin Portis

Portis is a legacy talent who has shined during the preseason, but the biggest eyes will be on the star freshman who was thrown into the fire last season in the College Football Playoff.

Lucas was charged with a targeting call that limited the Canes' defensive abilities in the Fiesta Bowl in their victory over Ole Miss.

However, pressure makes diamonds, and as soon as Antoine was put into the lineup because Brown was injured, he was targeted for the rest of the game. He made play after play that limited the Rebels' offense, but also made some rookie mistakes that gifted them some.

With that experience, molding him into a player who can make some plays this season if called on will make the most of him while highlighting the depth.

Full 2026 Miami Hurricanes Position Preview:

Miami Hurricanes on SI will keep an updated position preview until fall camp starts in August.

Quarterbacks

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