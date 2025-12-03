Miami's Rooting Guide During Championship Weekend for a Chance in the CFP
Is it another year for the Miami Hurricanes where they are on the outside looking in? Mario Crisotbal and his team don't believe so, as they hold on to hope during Championship Weekend that something new will happen that could trigger the head-to-head between the Canes and Notre Dame to go into place.
Who knows how this weekend is going to go, but the Hurricanes could be in another situation where they are either the Only ACC team in or one of the many teams around the country still trying to understand what the committee means when they give a clear guide on how to get in.
Another Texas Tech Dominate Victory over BYU
As they played earlier in the season, the Hurricanes need the Red Raiders to roll over the Cougars once again in the Big 12 Championship game. That would likely drop BYU below the Hurricanes, and the reality of having Notre Dame and Miami next to each other, forcing the committee to compare, will be the biggest talking point of the weekend.
Yes, A Manny Diaz ACC Championship Game Win
Yes, it is crazy to want Duke to win an ACC Championship game, but it could be in the Hurricanes' best interest. If Duke wins, they would likely be left out of the College Football Playoff, thanks to JMU, Tulane, or North Texas getting in over them because of the rankings.
This would, in theory, leave an entire Power Four conference out of the CFP, which was never the idea in the first place. The Hurricanes are clearly the best in the conference, and having one representative is better than having none.
Alabama Winning the SEC Championship
One through nine seems to be set for the College Football Playoff, but a win from Alabama could make the Hurricanes happy people. They have owned the Georgia Bulldogs over the past half-decade, and with this being another installment in their rivalry, the Tide should push the Canes inside by keeping Notre Dame out.
College football conference championship games 2025
FRIDAY, DEC. 5, 2025
CUSA Championship Game
Kennesaw State at Jax State
7:00pm ET | CBSSN
AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL
Sun Belt Championship Game
Troy at (25) James Madison
7:00pm ET | ESPN
Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, VA
American Championship Game
(24) North Texas at (20) Tulane
8:00pm ET | ABC
Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA
Mountain West Championship Game
UNLV at Boise State
8:00pm ET | FOX
Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID
SATURDAY, DEC. 6, 2025
Big 12 Championship Game
(11) BYU vs. (4) Texas Tech
12:00pm ET | ABC
AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX
MAC Championship Game
Western Michigan vs. Miami OH
12:00pm ET | ESPN
Ford Field – Detroit, MI
SWAC Championship Game
PVAMU at Jackson State
2:00pm ET | ESPN2
MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS
SEC Championship Game
(3) Georgia vs. (9) Alabama
4:00pm ET | ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA
ACC Championship Game
Duke vs. (17) Virginia
8:00pm ET | ABC
Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC
Big Ten Championship Game
(2) Indiana vs. (1) Ohio State
8:00pm ET | FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.