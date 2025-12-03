Miami's Rooting Guide During Championship Weekend for a Chance in the CFP

Is it another year for the Miami Hurricanes where they are on the outside looking in? Mario Crisotbal and his team don't believe so, as they hold on to hope during Championship Weekend that something new will happen that could trigger the head-to-head between the Canes and Notre Dame to go into place.

Who knows how this weekend is going to go, but the Hurricanes could be in another situation where they are either the Only ACC team in or one of the many teams around the country still trying to understand what the committee means when they give a clear guide on how to get in.

Another Texas Tech Dominate Victory over BYU

Texas Tech's David Bailey wraps up the BYU ball carrier during a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 8, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As they played earlier in the season, the Hurricanes need the Red Raiders to roll over the Cougars once again in the Big 12 Championship game. That would likely drop BYU below the Hurricanes, and the reality of having Notre Dame and Miami next to each other, forcing the committee to compare, will be the biggest talking point of the weekend.

Yes, A Manny Diaz ACC Championship Game Win

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz on the field before the start of the game against the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Yes, it is crazy to want Duke to win an ACC Championship game, but it could be in the Hurricanes' best interest. If Duke wins, they would likely be left out of the College Football Playoff, thanks to JMU, Tulane, or North Texas getting in over them because of the rankings.

This would, in theory, leave an entire Power Four conference out of the CFP, which was never the idea in the first place. The Hurricanes are clearly the best in the conference, and having one representative is better than having none.

Alabama Winning the SEC Championship

Sep 27, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Chauncey Bowens (33) runs against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One through nine seems to be set for the College Football Playoff, but a win from Alabama could make the Hurricanes happy people. They have owned the Georgia Bulldogs over the past half-decade, and with this being another installment in their rivalry, the Tide should push the Canes inside by keeping Notre Dame out.

College football conference championship games 2025

FRIDAY, DEC. 5, 2025

CUSA Championship Game

Kennesaw State at Jax State

7:00pm ET | CBSSN

AmFirst Stadium – Jacksonville, AL

Sun Belt Championship Game

Troy at (25) James Madison

7:00pm ET | ESPN

Bridgeforth Stadium – Harrisonburg, VA

American Championship Game

(24) North Texas at (20) Tulane

8:00pm ET | ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

Mountain West Championship Game

UNLV at Boise State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, ID

SATURDAY, DEC. 6, 2025

Big 12 Championship Game

(11) BYU vs. (4) Texas Tech

12:00pm ET | ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

MAC Championship Game

Western Michigan vs. Miami OH

12:00pm ET | ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

SWAC Championship Game

PVAMU at Jackson State

2:00pm ET | ESPN2

MS Veterans Mem. Stadium – Jackson, MS

SEC Championship Game

(3) Georgia vs. (9) Alabama

4:00pm ET | ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, GA

ACC Championship Game

Duke vs. (17) Virginia

8:00pm ET | ABC

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, NC

Big Ten Championship Game

(2) Indiana vs. (1) Ohio State

8:00pm ET | FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN



Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: