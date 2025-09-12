Miami's Secondary Is Light Years Better, But Still Ironing Out Consistency
No. 5 Miami (2-0) has seen a clear step forward from its secondary this season, but there are still some things they have to work out.
Against No. 18 USF, the Hurricanes are going to have to find ways to make key tackles in the backfield, knowing that the Bulls like to run the ball and use a quick tempo to try to push the Hurricanes to their limits.
Transfer fill the DB room for the Hurricanes and one of them has instantly turned into a leader. Keionte Scott knows what is ahead against the Canes this weekend and wants everyone to do their job.
“Knowing the quarterback can use his legs, it’s something you definitely worry about,” Scott said, “but you’re worrying about the whole game and just finding ways to get off the field and contain the quarterback, obviously. You’re just finding guys and making sure everybody’s doing their one-eleventh, as we say in our unit meetings, of everybody just doing their job. If we all do our jobs, then things will go well for us.”
Across from him on the field is Zechariah Poyser.
The redshirt-sophomore is still adjusting to the Power Four level, but he is quickly learning as he gets more reps. He notices a difference between Jacksonville State and UM, but knows that it's something he can adjust to.
Posyer has been one player who has highlighted that he still needs to improve to give this team what it needs. Accountability is high in the locker room for the Hurricanes, and improvement will be seen.
I most definitely have to step it up big time," Payser said. "You know, I've been whiffing on tackles. My angles have been bad. I've been working on that in practice each and every day."
He still likes what the secondary is doing and knows that growth is coming with the group.
"I think the secondary as a whole, I think we're doing decent," Posyer said. "Most definitely have to get better with a lot of stuff we do, you know, but I think we fly around. That's the best thing about us. But for me, I most definitely have to get better, and I think I'll get better as the season goes on."
Read More Miami Hurricanes News:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.