Miami's Sophomore Receiver Remains Patient, Knowing His Time Is Coming

CORAL GABLES — Wide receiver depth had become an issue last season, but unlike years past, the Miami Hurricanes' freshmen were ready at any point and time.

Malachi Toney made a name for himself all season, but other freshmen also saw some signs when they were able to get into the game. Joshua Moore was one of those talented players who looked like a grown man at 18.

Last season was a learning year for him as he took in everything he could learn, whether in or out of the lineup. This season, he looks to use that and take his game to the next level.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) runs after a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Isaiah Cash (18) attempts to tackle during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

"I feel like year one was a year for me to sit back and learn," Moore said. "This year, I feel like I'm improving on everything, route running, communication, being a leader, being inside of the building more when I'm not supposed to. So just everything, getting better at every aspect of my game."

On those aspects, the wide receiver room has grown a strong connection, a deep understanding that with a talented room, anyone's spot can be taken. However, that doesn't change how they have built camaraderie towards each other and lifted each other up.

"We all know each other," Moore continued. "Like, somebody makes a bad play, drop a ball, hey, bro, you can't drop too many balls like that. Somebody right on your neck. So we're all motivating each other, keeping each other on our toes, on each other's necks, making sure we're all there early on the jugs."

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sitting back and watching also allowed him to develop his own voice. He is growing more as a leader, learning to communicate, while also improving his game.

"Being a leader and coming in more," Moore said. "Being a leader and coming in more, my route running everything, really. I feel like I jumped into everything. It was, I guess, inspiring or motivational."

Moore finished his freshman season with 17 receptions for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In his best game, he brought in those two touchdowns against No. 18 USF, finishing with three catches and 61 yards.

He is a part of the future that the Hurricanes are looking to build around. The younger side of the receiver room continues to grow as they expect massive seasons from everyone.

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