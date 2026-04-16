Miami's Sophomore Receiver Remains Patient, Knowing His Time Is Coming
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CORAL GABLES — Wide receiver depth had become an issue last season, but unlike years past, the Miami Hurricanes' freshmen were ready at any point and time.
Malachi Toney made a name for himself all season, but other freshmen also saw some signs when they were able to get into the game. Joshua Moore was one of those talented players who looked like a grown man at 18.
Last season was a learning year for him as he took in everything he could learn, whether in or out of the lineup. This season, he looks to use that and take his game to the next level.
"I feel like year one was a year for me to sit back and learn," Moore said. "This year, I feel like I'm improving on everything, route running, communication, being a leader, being inside of the building more when I'm not supposed to. So just everything, getting better at every aspect of my game."
On those aspects, the wide receiver room has grown a strong connection, a deep understanding that with a talented room, anyone's spot can be taken. However, that doesn't change how they have built camaraderie towards each other and lifted each other up.
"We all know each other," Moore continued. "Like, somebody makes a bad play, drop a ball, hey, bro, you can't drop too many balls like that. Somebody right on your neck. So we're all motivating each other, keeping each other on our toes, on each other's necks, making sure we're all there early on the jugs."
Sitting back and watching also allowed him to develop his own voice. He is growing more as a leader, learning to communicate, while also improving his game.
"Being a leader and coming in more," Moore said. "Being a leader and coming in more, my route running everything, really. I feel like I jumped into everything. It was, I guess, inspiring or motivational."
Moore finished his freshman season with 17 receptions for 220 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In his best game, he brought in those two touchdowns against No. 18 USF, finishing with three catches and 61 yards.
He is a part of the future that the Hurricanes are looking to build around. The younger side of the receiver room continues to grow as they expect massive seasons from everyone.
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Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.Follow Justice_News5