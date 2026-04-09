Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class Expected to Get Even Deeper

Spring is recruiting time for the Miami Hurricanes as they continue to add to their roster for the 2027 recruiting class.

The Hurricanes just landed a top-three quarterback in the class, but that might not be good enough for what they want. The Canes are looking for more offensive weapons, starting with a back.

Miami's running back room is already loaded, returning its entire running back room, but the 2027 class looks to add another player to the room.

Myson Johnson-Cook has landed a prediction of being on the Hurricanes roster and one of the many top 100 players on the Canes staff next season. Johnson is rated the No. 74 player in the country, the No. 4 running back, and the No. 3-rated player in Illinois.

The East St. Louis native is a multisport athlete. Starting in track, he boasted a Texas 6A 100-meter regional qualifier as a sophomore. Posted wind-aided 100-meter times of 10.30, 10.33, and 10.42, and a wind-legal 10.45 into a slight headwind, per MileSplit. Ran a 10.97 100 and a 22.83 200 as an eighth-grader in Spring 2023, per Athletic.net.

In football, he finished his junior season at East St. Louis with 126 carries for 1,341 yards (10.6 YPC) and 20 TD. Also caught 3 passes for 45 yards.

“I mean, it’s a good problem to have," Miami's new running back coach, Favian Upshaw, said about the depth. "That means they’ve done a great job of recruiting up to the point that I got here. But those guys aren’t done. They’re not finished products, and my thing is trying to make these guys better, figuring out what they’re not as good in and bringing a different perspective."

The Hurricanes running back room is already loaded even with Mark Fletcher Jr. departing at the end of this season. The future, if no transfers, with Girard Pringle Jr. Jordan Lyle, and others are still one of the most explosive rooms in the country.

Miami's 2027 Recruiting Class

Nick Lennear, WR, Committed 3/5/26

Jaylyn Jones, S, Committed 6/23/25

Demarcus Deroche, EDGE, Committed 8/19/2025

Ah'Mari Stevens, WR, Committed 1/13/25

Zaquan Linton, OT, Committed 7/8/25

Josh Johnson, DL, 3/24/26

Sherrod Gourdine, CB, 3/24/26

Israel Abrams, QB, 4/3/26

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