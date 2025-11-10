Miami Superstar Edge Rusher Named Semi Finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy
Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. has been selected as a semifinalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented annually to the defensive player who best combines athletic performance with integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.
Bain has served as a cornerstone of the Hurricanes’ defensive front through the first nine games of the 2025 season. The Miami native has totaled 31 tackles, including 15 solo stops, to go with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He has also registered one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and one pass breakup.
Established in 2004, the Lott IMPACT Trophy is named in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott, who built his career on physical dominance, leadership and accountability. The award emphasizes the idea that a player’s impact is measured not only by statistics but also by their character and contributions away from the field.
The four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy will be announced on Nov. 20. The winner will be revealed at the Lott IMPACT Trophy Award Ceremony on Dec. 7 at The Pacific Club in Newport Beach, California, with the event airing live on CBS Sports Network.
Miami closes its regular-season home slate Saturday, Nov. 15, against NC State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ESPN and 104.3 FM WQAM.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
How to Watch: NC State Wolfpack at No. 16 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN (3:30 p.m. Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Wolfpack: The Wolfpack are coming off their final bye week of the season after nearly putting 50 points on the then ACC favorite Georgia Tech. Bailey threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack of Jayden Scott gave the Yellow Jackets nearly 200 yards on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes got revenge over Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, defeating them 38-10 and getting one step closer to the College Football Playoff.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams faced off was in 2023. The Wolfpack defeated the Canes for the first time in their last five meetings, 20-6.
Series: Miami 11, NC State 6
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.