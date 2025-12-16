Miami Superstar Named First Team All-American

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. was named a First Team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, the organization announced Tuesday.

The honor marks Bain’s second First Team All-America selection of the 2025 season, as he was previously recognized by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. Bain was one of 11 defensive players selected to the AFCA FBS Coaches’ All-America First Team, as voted on by collegiate head coaches across the Football Bowl Subdivision.

A junior from Miami, Fla., Bain capped his season with multiple national honors after being named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He appeared in 12 games during the 2025 campaign, totaling 37 tackles, including 19 solo stops, along with 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Bain also recorded one forced fumble, one interception and two pass breakups.

Bain registered at least one tackle in every game and posted a season-high 1.5 sacks in Miami’s regular-season finale at Pittsburgh. His production anchored a Hurricanes defensive front that ranked among the league’s most consistent units throughout the year.

Through three collegiate seasons, Bain has played in 34 games with 32 starts, compiling 104 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks, along with four career forced fumbles.

Bain and the Hurricanes are set to face Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, with the game airing nationally on ABC.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Full CFP First Round Schedule (Dec. 19-20) :

Friday, Dec. 19

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama | 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN



Saturday, Dec. 20:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison | 7:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

