Two Miami Hurricanes Named First Team All-Americans

Miami defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. and offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa were named First Team All-Americans by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the organization announced Friday night.

The honor marks the first time Miami has placed two players on the Walter Camp First Team since 2004 and recognizes the Hurricanes’ presence on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Bain, a junior from Miami, earned the distinction after a season in which he was also named ACC Defensive Player of the Year. In 12 games during the 2025 season, Bain recorded 37 total tackles, including 19 solo stops, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, while adding one forced fumble, one interception and two passes defended. He also logged a season-high 1.5 sacks against Pittsburgh on Nov. 29.

Across three collegiate seasons, Bain has appeared in 34 games with 32 starts, totaling 104 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks for the Hurricanes. He has forced four fumbles during his career and has been a consistent presence in Miami’s defensive front since his freshman season, where he also earned ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Mauigoa, a junior offensive lineman from Ili‘ili, American Samoa, anchored an offensive line that powered one of the most productive rushing attacks in the country. Miami finished the season with 2,456 rushing yards, averaging 188.9 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry, while scoring 30 rushing touchdowns. The Hurricanes also limited negative plays, allowing just 203 yards lost on the ground over the course of the season.

Both Bain and Mauigoa recently earned their undergraduate degrees at Miami’s fall commencement. Bain received his degree in studio art photography, while Mauigoa earned a degree in communication in electronic media.

Bain, Mauigoa and the Hurricanes now turn their attention to the postseason as Miami is set to face Texas A&M in the first round of the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 20, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET. The game will be televised nationally on ABC.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

Full CFP First Round Schedule (Dec. 19-20) :

Friday, Dec. 19

No. 8 Oklahoma vs. No. 9 Alabama | 8 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 20:

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) | 12 p.m. | ABC, ESPN, Watch ESPN

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Tulane | 3:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 12 James Madison | 7:30 p.m. | TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News: