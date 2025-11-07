All Hurricanes

Miami wants to give Their Star Player the Ball, But Everyone Knows That too

Malach Toney has been one of the star players of this season, and the Hurricanes are trying to find more ways to get him the ball.

Justice Sandle

Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) carries the football against Louisville Cardinals defensive back Tayon Holloway (25) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
CORAL GABLES — The Miami Hurricanes are working on getting the offense together, and it starts with getting their star player the ball.

Malach Toney has been one of the star players this season. He is going to be a staple of the Hurricanes' offense for the future. Quarterback Carson Beck has been feeding him the ball, but that also comes with some issues.

Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that they want to give the ball to him as often and as creatively as possible, but that also comes with the scouting report for teams knowing they need to account for Toney. Moreover, it gives other opportunities for other players to go off.

Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after a play against the
Sep 13, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts after a play against the South Florida Bulls in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Well, I think what you saw on Saturday was that attempt," Cristobal said. "But you also saw what teams will start doing: bracket coverage, right, trail coverage, right, making sure that everything is kept in front. And therefore, you see guys like Keelan Marion come up with the type of day that he had. He had a really, really good day. You see Jojo Trader get himself a couple of big catches.

"You see the ball being sprayed around a little bit more, but Malachi attracted a lot of attention on Saturday. So I think when we go into a game, we always think players over plays. I think we have to also acknowledge that defenses are going to think, 'Stop certain players over certain plays.'"

Cristobal knows that stopping in is going to get hard. That is why they are trying to figure out more ways to get him the ball.

Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts against the Stanford Card
Oct 25, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) reacts against the Stanford Cardinal during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"So if you watch this offensive, yeah, there's left and right receivers, but there's also receivers lining up in the slot. There's guys lining up in the backfield. We move guys around in order to just try to create eyewash, a different look, a different presentation, create a different matchup, you know? And so we have been doing that with the guys that have been really, really productive.

"Malachi is one of them, but he's he is attracting a lot of attention, and we expect that to keep happening. So it's a great opportunity for the run game to get better, for the other guys at receiver to keep just having some productive day so that that coverage has to be a little bit more evened out, and give ourselves more opportunity to just push the ball up the field."

