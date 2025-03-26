All Hurricanes

Miami Wide Receiver Jacolby George Draft Stock Climbs After Pro Day

The Miami Hurricanes still have another wide receiver who is still a great draft asset as Jacolby George's draft stock continues to rise.

Justice Sandle

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami wideout Jacolby George (WO15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami wideout Jacolby George (WO15) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cam Ward and Xavier Restrepo might have been the main talk of Miami's Pro Day, but another wide receiver also stood out during his time.

WR Jacolby George was another key player for the Hurricanes last season despite going under the radar. The only thing that was holding him back was a short temper that hurt the team at points during the season. Nevertheless, his play is next to none as one of the smoothest route runners coming out of the ACC this season.

He caught the eyes of many, including ESPN's Louis Riddick, who was watching from the sidelines during pro day.

"Loved the way Miami WR Jacolby George worked yesterday at pro day," Riddick posted on X. "Was a player they stood out to me during regular season games that I called ‘24, and was catching everything yesterday while running some very good routes. Keep an eye out for this player next season."

George had something to prove during his time on the field. He ran an unofficial 4.56 and only dropped one ball thrown to him from Ward. The NFL Draft is less than 30 days away, and it started to sink in with him once pro day was finished.

It's real, and that's why we've been extra hard on putting in work and just to put on the show for everybody here and just to show why we the best," George said after pro day.

Some have the senior receiver as a Day 3 pick, but he could continue to rise throughout the next few weeks ahead of the draft.

