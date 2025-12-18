Key Miami Players Set to Return Against No. 7 Texas A&M

Health has been the biggest issue for No. 10 Miami since its weird bye-week situation in the middle of the season. Many players rotated in and out of the lineup for weeks, but now, in the biggest game of the season, they look to have a fully healthy roster.

The Hurricanes are adding one of the best players on the roster back into the rotation against No. 7 Texas A&M. Keionte Scott has been listed as probable for the game after suffering a lower-body injury in the Syracuse game.

However, with the return of the Jim Thorpe Semifinalist, the Hurricanes have added two impact players back onto the report.

Freshman Daylan Upshaw had been an explosive piece that the Hurricanes started to lean into towards the end of the season. He is listed as doubtful for the game. Returning DB Damari Brown, who suffered an ACL injury in the first game of the season last year, has been playing great minutes since his return. Now he is questionable for the game against the Aggies.

They won't be the biggest misses on the field because of the depth each position has compared to last season.

The Aggies are pushing to add star running back Le'Veon Mos back to the lineup after he had been injured for multiple weeks.

This is a game where everyone will be called on and relied on. The Hurricanes are in the biggest game in recent program history, with many doubting them.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

Last Outing, Aggies: A&M is coming off a loss to Texas, where they seem to have lost steam against one of the better teams in the country. It was a trap game for the team looking to play in the SEC Championship, but it had had some slip-ups over its past two games.

Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is coming off a ranked win over Pitt, where it dominated the game from start to finish. Now the Canes will try to find a way to beat another SEC team at College Station.

