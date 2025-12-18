Rueben Bain Jr. Offers His "Blessing" To Texas A&M Ahead of CFP Game

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One team learned the hard way from poking the explosive grizzly bear, and they are on the outside looking in of the College Football Playoff.

Now, another team is starting to poke Miami's future first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. The Hurricanes are facing the Texas A&M Aggies, and their star captain is confident in his abilities to hold back the future top-five pick.

Texas A&M’s OL says they don’t see Rueben Bain as a threat pic.twitter.com/d27GhtAGkY — art (@canefilms) December 8, 2025

"I haven't had any time to watch any film yet since this just got announced," Trey Zuhn III said when asked about the keys to stopping Bain. "I don't think that he will be a threat that we have to worry about too much. You know we have great players, we've got a great offensive line, so we will be able to handle him."

The Aggies have since watched a ton of film on Bain. He is a game wrecker, and it would be unwise not know what he is capable of. Moreover, some of it got inside the tight camp that head coach Mario Cristobal runs.

It might not show on the outside with Bain's classy response to the noise, but any little thing to fuel him even more is only going to benefit the Canes more than the Aggies.

“God bless those guys,” Bain said. “They’re just playing football the way they play it.”

What a classy, respectable group Mario Cristobal has assembled in Coral Gables. pic.twitter.com/eFyYgvQbC1 — art (@canefilms) December 18, 2025

In the first game of the season, Notre Dame suffered from the wrath of Bain. He finished the game with an interception, six total tackles, and a half sack. Those numbers might not be jaw-dropping, but watch back his game tape and see why he is so impactful for the Hurricanes.

He can have the same impact against Marcel Reed and the offensive line, who have similar abilities to the Fighting Irish. Bain continues to be an outstanding impact player who is due for a monster game. Against the Aggies, it would be the perfect time to show why poking him and giving him extra fuel is not the wisest idea.

How to Watch: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M

Who: Miami Hurricanes and Texas A&M

When: December 20, 2025

Where: College Station, Texas, Kyles Field

TV: ESPN (Noon Eastern)

Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM

