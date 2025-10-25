Mixed Fan Reaction to Miami's New Uniform
No. 9 Miami has been consistent with its uniforms this season. They have worn their orange and white uniforms for all four home games this season, but they will have a new look in a few weeks against an ACC opponent.
The Hurricanes and Adidas will collaborate for their Military Appreciation Game on Oct. 25 against Stanford.
However, some either love the uniforms or they hate them.
Personally, I think the uniforms look fine, but it also depends on how well the Hurricanes play in them. They have a chance to put on a dominant performance to shake back from what they did against the Louisville Cardinals last Friday night.
How to Watch: Stanford at No. 9 Miami
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Stanford Cardinal
When: Saturday, Oct. 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: ESPN
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Cardinal: The Cardinal have defeated FSU in their last outing showing that they are one of the most capabile teams in the country. It was a struggle to face off against them, but in the last seconds, they had a goalline stand that won them the game.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: The Hurricanes suffered a painful loss to the Louisville Cardinal as they loss 24-21 after a four interception day from Carson Beck.
This is the first meeting between the two teams
Miami Looks to Clean up Mental Errors Starting Against Stanford
The Miami Hurricanes have had their whole season turned around because of one game.
Last season, Notre Dame lost to NIU and ended up in the championship game against a two-loss Ohio State team. The Hurricanes don't have the luxury of being the SEC or Big 10, so the little things have to be fixed.
The little things for the Hurricanes are the penalties. They have averaged nearly eight penalties a game. The highest in the ACC and one of the highest for teams that look to compete for a national championship.
Head coach Mario Cristobal knows that this is going to be the biggest test to get to the next level, but he also knows that they will have to work hard to fix the little things.
Read More: Miami Looks to Clean up Mental Errors Starting Against Stanford
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.