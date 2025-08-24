Mohamed Toure will Add Experience and Explosiveness to the Hurricanes Defense
Perhaps the most mature and experienced player on the 2025 Miami Hurricanes roster is linebacker Mohamed Toure. The seventh-year senior standout transferred to Coral Gables after spending the last six years enrolled at Rutgers. He missed both the 2022 and 2024 campaigns, but racked up 168 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks in 37 games played for the Scarlet Knights
Toure chose the Hurricanes over offers from Indiana, UNC, and Penn State, and his veteran leadership should be an asset to a defense that's relatively young. The 6'2", 235-pound defender is expected to be a run stuffer and occasional playmaker for Miami.
So, while he's a fresh face in the 'Canes locker room, he's got plenty of time under his belt at the collegiate level, having already been an All-Big Ten selection previously. Toure is expected to start at middle linebacker when Miami opens up the season on August 31 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
How Does Miami's Defense Stack Up?
Last season, the Hurricanes' defense finished first in sacks, sixth in rushing defense, and tenth in total defense. They excelled in tackles for loss, third-down defense, and yards allowed per rush. However, many experts project that this year's unit could be even better. Head coach Mario Cristobal is singing the squad's praises, as well.
“We have depth, versatility, powerful guys, guys that can knock people back and stop the run and guys that can affect the quarterback,” Cristobal has stated. “When you have versatility, you can move guys around, make it more difficult for offenses to get a beat on what you’re doing.”
“We had to really revamp the secondary, did not do a good enough job recruiting talented guys and depth at that position [last season]. We got guys that can come in and make an impact right away.”
“We have a good idea going in (to camp the depth chart), but we want to validate performance every single day,” Cristobal said. “It’s an exciting time and a ton of momentum.”