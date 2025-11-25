Miami Has the Chance To Do Something Not Seen Since Winning the National Championship
Even if the Miami Hurricanes don't make the College Football Playoff, they still have a chance to make history this season.
Not only will they have another back-to-back 10-win season, but it will be the first time since 2002-2003 (when they won their last national championship) that they have accomplished this feat.
This only shows the progression the program is heading under Mario Cristobal; it also shows the consistency that the Hurricanes are trying to get back to. They want to win national championships, but first, they have to return to consistently winning. Getting another 10-win season would only show that this program is serious about winning.
Now the Hurricanes must focus on playing the last game of the regular season. They are looking to make the ACC Championship and try to contend for a CFP playoff spot. The Hurricanes, with a 10-2 record, could be what they need to get inside the playoffs. It could also be the reason they might not need an automatic bid.
The Hurricanes are going to face a battle-tested Pitt team that defeated them last time they faced off against each other in 2022. It killed the Hurricanes' chances of staying as one of the best teams in the country, and now they look to hold the Hurricanes back again.
How to Watch: No. 13 Miami at Pittsburgh
Who: Miami Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Panthers
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
TV: ABC (Noon Eastern)
Radio: FM 104.3 WQAM
Last Outing, Panthers: The Panthers upset the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets dominantly and dramatically. After dropping a terrible game to Notre Dame, they bounced back and dragged the Yellow Jackets through the air and on the ground.
Last Outing, Miami Hurricanes: Miami is starting to take up victories, and they have been dominant. In 8 possessions against the Hokies, the Hurricanes scored on 6, with Carson Beck throwing 85 percent completion for over 300 yards and four touchdowns.
Last Meeting: This will be the first time each team will play each other since 2022, when the Panthers defeated the Canes at Hard Rock Stadium.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.