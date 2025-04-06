NFL Draft Analyst Only List Three Miami Hurricanes In Five-Round Mock Draft
The Draft is less than 30 days away, and the Miami Hurricanes have several draftable players in their midst.
Cam Ward is likely going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, and many mock drafts agree. However, there is a new mock draft with only three Hurricanes players going in the first five rounds, according to senior NFL draft analyst Chris Reuter.
No. 1 Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami
"Ward said at his pro day that he was "solidifying" his draft status, but this connection has been obvious for some time, Reuter wrote. "The Titans need a new quarterback, and Ward possesses the leadership, arm strength, and off-platform playmaking ability to be an excellent starter."
Round 3, No. 80 Indianapolis Colts - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
Round 4, No. 107 Jacksonville Jaguars - Tyler Baron, DE, Miami
Key players like Damien Martinez, Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown, Jalen Rivers, and Jacolby George are notably missing. They were some of the key responsibilities for the Hurricanes to have the No. 1 offense in the country despite having Baron listed ahead of them.
Still, the draft is a few more sleeps away before many players' dream becomes a reality. Some will have to take a longer path, but the Hurricanes in this year's draft class have a lot of talent that could be steals.