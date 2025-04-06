All Hurricanes

NFL Draft Analyst Only List Three Miami Hurricanes In Five-Round Mock Draft

Another mock draft for the Miami Hurricanes and they only have three players being selected in a five round mock draft according to senior draft analyst, Chad Reuter.

Justice Sandle

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates after sacking Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson (not pictured) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Tyler Baron (9) celebrates after sacking Florida A&M Rattlers quarterback Daniel Richardson (not pictured) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Draft is less than 30 days away, and the Miami Hurricanes have several draftable players in their midst.

Cam Ward is likely going No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans, and many mock drafts agree. However, there is a new mock draft with only three Hurricanes players going in the first five rounds, according to senior NFL draft analyst Chris Reuter.

No. 1 Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football against the Wake For
Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) throws the football against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Ward said at his pro day that he was "solidifying" his draft status, but this connection has been obvious for some time, Reuter wrote. "The Titans need a new quarterback, and Ward possesses the leadership, arm strength, and off-platform playmaking ability to be an excellent starter."

Round 3, No. 80 Indianapolis Colts - Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the ball after a catch against
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the ball after a catch against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis (3) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Round 4, No. 107 Jacksonville Jaguars - Tyler Baron, DE, Miami

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron (DL41) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Co
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Miami defensive lineman Tyler Baron (DL41) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key players like Damien Martinez, Xavier Restrepo, Sam Brown, Jalen Rivers, and Jacolby George are notably missing. They were some of the key responsibilities for the Hurricanes to have the No. 1 offense in the country despite having Baron listed ahead of them.

Still, the draft is a few more sleeps away before many players' dream becomes a reality. Some will have to take a longer path, but the Hurricanes in this year's draft class have a lot of talent that could be steals.

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football