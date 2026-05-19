Miami Begins to Ruffle More Feathers with Another 2027 Recruiting Battle

The recruiting trail for the Miami Hurricanes continues to heat up, and it also continues to make other programs and fanbases as mad as possible.

The Canes have already flipped some of the top players in the country, and now they have some plans on the West Coast that could bring in more players.

USC has lost the commitment of wide receiver Eli Woodard, and the Hurricanes are on a heater that wants to bring in one of the top receivers in the country.

BREAKING: WR Eli Woodard Decommits from #USC, Trojans Not Budging on No-Visit Policy for Committed Players



READ: https://t.co/stNIi6ynkb via @On3USC pic.twitter.com/TGjD3sZklS — Scott Schrader (@SchraderOn3) May 19, 2026

The four-star receiver committed in February, but has turned his attention to another school with a better offensive plan for him.

"After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment. Excited to see where God takes me," Woodard announced on his social media.

After a lot of talks with my family and praying, I have decided to decommit from USC and fully reopen my recruitment. Excited to see where God takes me.#AG2G pic.twitter.com/FtiEjULPB0 — Eli Woodard 4⭐️ (@EliWoodard_) May 19, 2026

Woodard is ranked as the No. 178 overall player and No. 23 wide receiver in the 247Sports composite while also ranking as the No. 15 player from California. It would be another territory move from Mario Cristobal, who has deep connections in the region thanks to his days at Oregon.

How Would this Effect Miami's Recruiting Board?

The Hurricanes sit inside the top ten in most recruiting rankings across the board, but they only have one wide receiver commit in five-star wideout Nick Lennear. Even with the talent from last season's recruiting class, the Canes constantly have more players in the wide receiver room.

This season, it is one of the deepest rooms in the country, but with the incoming Lennear and targeting Woodard, it could likely boost them to one of the best recruiting classes in the country.

It doesn't stop there, the Canes, with the help of California native Donte Wright, are working hard to flip some of the other top talents in the state.

Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes' recruiting cycle have been one of hits and misses, but the hits are starting to add up for the future.

Not only does this highlight the power that has started to be restored with the Hurricanes, but it also places them in a better position to be one of the top landing spots for offensive talent in the country. Miami is nearly back, and with another outstanding recruiting class with the addition of Woodard, the Canes continue to build momentum into this new era of college sports.

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