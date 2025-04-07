All Hurricanes

NFL Legend Steve Smith Breaks Down Xavier Restrepo's Film Ahead of NFL Draft

Steve Smith has some of the best eyes for scouting NFL wide receivers and turns his attention to Miami's all-time receiving and touchdown leader, Xavier Restrepo.

Justice Sandle

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches the football for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) catches the football for a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Hurricanes mount rushmore receiver Xavier Restrepo has dropped his draft stocks after a rough pro day. And there is a chance one of the best receivers from this past season could go undrafted.

NFL legend Steve Smith Jr. was at Miami's pro day and saw Restrepo up close but was also shocked by the surprising 40-yard dash put on film.

"I like him," Smith said while breaking down film of Restrepo. "I've watched his film. I like the kid. I was at his pro day, and unfortunately, he did not run the fastest time. He was in some people have at 4.8. Some people had a 4.73 uh but 4.5 was not in the cards."

That still didn't stop Smith from breaking down his tape and loving what he has to offer at the pro level. Smith has been one of the best scouting eyes in the pro football world for years now. His eye for players like Los Angeles Rams' Puka Nacua and others has helped his eyes reach another level as a special eye for talent. He likes what Restrepo has to offer and believes he can still play at the pro level.

"His willingness to play multiple positions to what they say the more you can do that in itself can get him on a roster," Smith said. "Your lack of speed will shut some doors, but it also gives you an opportunity to go to some other teams that may look at you differently, and they see the value of's not a starter, he's a contributor and contributors must play special teams."

Smith knows it all comes down to who and where a team would want to give him a chance. He will make a roster and continue to work his way up as he did for the Hurricanes. Smith loves the film and knows that Restrepo is "a ball player" but will other teams listen? The draft is less than three weeks away.

