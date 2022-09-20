NFL Canes Making Big Impacts in Week 2

(Front page photo: Rayshawn Jenkins of the Jacksonville Jaguars; credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Unio / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Miami may have fallen in College Station this Saturday, but plenty of NFL Hurricanes continued to rise to the occasion throughout the NFL and made their impacts on those box scores.

S Rayshawn Jenkins, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jenkins had himself a game against divisional-foes Indianapolis Colts. The former Hurricane had three tackles, four pass deflections and one interception as the Jaguars held the Colts scoreless in a 24-0 win.

DE Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Campbell found himself in an absolute shootout in Baltimore as the Dolphins prevailed 42-38. Campbell logged just one tackle in the contest.

WR Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Despite serving as a wide receiver, Braxton Berrios' two touches in their matchup versus the Browns were two carries for 22 yards. With a stacked receiver room, Berrios continues to make an impact on the Jets.

Former Cane Greg Rousseau is becoming one of the NFL's most disruptive defensive ends. Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

Playing on the other side of the Ravens versus Dolphins matchup, Phillips was similar to Campbell logging himself one tackle in the game.

DE Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

Rousseau played a huge role on defense for the Bills as they steam-rolled the Titans on Monday Night Football by the score of 41-7. Rousseau finished with four tackles, one sack, two TFLs and a quarterback hit. Rousseau will look to keep the early season sack streak alive next week when the Bills take on the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

DB Mike Jackson, Seattle Seahawks

Jackson has had quite the start to the NFL season. Sunday was nothing short of brilliant, as the former Cane had six total tackles and returned a blocked FG 86 yards for his first career touchdown.

RB DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

Dallas again served as Seattle's primary kickoff returner on Sunday's loss against the 49ers. Dallas received three kickoffs and totaled 46 return yards. He also recorded one tackle on special teams yet again.

RB Travis Homer, Seattle Seahawks

Homer saw an increased role in Seattle's matchup versus the 49ers, as he rushed twice for nine yards and brought in four receptions for 33 yards.

P Pat O'Donnell, Green Bay Packers

In a game against his long-time squad, O'Donnell punted just twice in the contest for a total of 122 yards with one touchback and one punt falling inside the 20 as the Packers beat the Bears.

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Chicago Bears

Starting on the defensive line versus the Packers, the 2017 sixth-rounder totaled three tackles in the loss to the Packers.

S Jaquan Johnson, Buffalo Bills

Johnson one-upped his opening week performance in the Bills beatdown of the Titans totaling two total tackles.

TE Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans

Jordan saw an increase in both targets and receptions but less yardage as the Texans fell to the Denver Broncos 9-16. Jordan had four targets and two receptions for three yards.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

After a rather lackluster first game for Njoku, he came back with a much improved performance of three receptions for 32 yards as the Browns failed to close out the New York Jets.

WR KJ Osborn, Minnesota Vikings

Osborn improved on his yardage but the Vikings fell to Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Osborn brought in both of his two targets for 25 yards on the day.

