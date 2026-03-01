No. 17 Miami Drops Series Against No. 10 Florida Thanks to Controversial Call

CORAL GABLES —

The Hurricanes instantly striked getting two on base, then entered the team's best hitter of the season, Derek Williams.

He smashed a ball over to center field to start the Canes game on fire, 3-0. However, that wouldn’t last much longer.

After striking out the first three batters in the first, Saturday starter Rob Evans took to the mound for the second inning, one he would like to have back.

The left-handed pitcher would give up four hits, have a wild pitch, and four earned runs, giving the lead right back to the Gators.

However, the rest of the night, he was elite. He finished with a career high 12 strikeouts, only allowing one more hit in 6.0-plus innings pitched. The Hurricanes have something in the Georgia State transfer, earning his spot in the rotation.

Evans' 12 Strikeouts was the most by a starting pitcher since Gage Ziehl struck out 15 vs Clemson in a complete game on March 28, 2024.

Still, the Canes were down a run. And it would take some time before they would find themselves back on a run. Miami was able to hit the ball and get some in scoring position, but nothing ever came from it. Not until the fifth inning.

Torres doubled and was finally sent home thanks to a sac-fly from Daniel Cuvet. The game was tied again, and the Hurricanes had some momentum.

Enter the seventh inning, Evans walked two batters and was pulled for Miami’s closer Ryan Bilka, who was gifted with loaded bases. Bilka would go and strike out two batters before the last one he faced was met with a controversial call.

With a 1-2 count with two outs, Bilka was called for a balk with a flout that would have gotten them out of the inning without any damage. However, the third base umpire saw it differently, calling him for a balk and gifting the Gators the go-ahead run.

Bilka would go and throw another zero on the board before letting the game go in the 9th inning. After a double, the Canes walked a batter, and Ethan Surowiec would hit a three-run homer that would send half the Hurricanes crowd home.

The Canes would get two on base but would ground out in the bottom of the ninth, losing their fifth straight series to the Gators, and 11 of the last 12 dating back to 2015.

The Canes will try to avoid the sweep against the Gators Sunday, March 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

