Nick Wright lists Cam Ward As His Number One Overall Pick in his First Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and one of the top sports personalities and analysts has released his first mock draft for the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Fox Sports's Nick Wright is right about many things in the sports world (look at his last name), and after having one of the most accurate first rounds in last year's draft, he returns with another blazing mock draft.
With the first pick, he has Cam Ward going to the Tenneesee Titans. He is one of the most obvious picks in the draft, but some still don't believe in the Heisman finalist quarterback. Wright believes in him and doesn't waste any second longer than needed talking about the quarterback.
"All right, top eight, number one, no surprises, Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans," Wright said on First Things First.
Short, sweet, and simple. Ward is the odds-on favorite to be the first person taken off the board, no matter how hard the Titans try to keep everyone guessing about the pick. Ward's career speaks for itself, and it's why he has everything you need in a franchise quarterback.
He continues down the list with some abvouis picks, but one shocking deveolpement was Colordo quaterback, workout partner of Cam Ward, Sheduer Saders slipping to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. The list is fluid and will change from weeks to come with two other mock drafts coming out before the draft on Apirl 24th.