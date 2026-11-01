No. 1 Miami entered this game with the country's most explosive offense, but across the grass was one of the greatest minds football has ever seen.

Another underlying element of this game is the Hurricanes' recent record against North Carolina. In the last nine outings, the Hurricanes have only won two games. In the last five, they have lost all.

This game was never going to be easy, and that's why Mario Cristobal was so focused on not overlooking North Carolina.

What resulted was a dogfight in Chapel Hill that left the game in the hands of the Miami Hurricanes defense. A unit that has struggled with tackling all season, while also lacking the energy that was needed on a charged-up Halloween night.

Moreover, with the offense getting taken out of the game in Bill Belichick fashion, the defensive front was dragged through the mud, fighting for its life drive after drive.

As college football continues to convert to the NFL, this game was the icing on the cake. A pro-style game that relied on managing the clock and keeping the ball out of two Heisman contenders' hands.

The Tar Heels played nearly a perfect game. Billy Edwards Jr. played the best game of his career, along with a great defensive scheme against Malachi Toney. However, beating the No. 1 team in the country also means it can't be nearly. It has to be perfect.

Defensively, the Hurricanes allowed 35 points and a touchdown on all but two drives. That defense finally showed up to play when the Hurricanes needed it most, after getting battered in the secondary play after play.

The game was starting to show signs that Miami was going to need the ball last, or the defense would be forced to make a play. After scoring on their second drive in the second half.

It would turn into the Justin Scott drive, who would have another stellar game after last week's performance. On the first play of the drive, he would get a sack that would put the Tar Heels behind the sticks. However, on the next play, the same screen pass that tormented the defense all night would get them again.

5:40 remained in the game, and all momentum was on the side of the Tar Heels before Marquise Lightfoot would blow up the play, forcing a fumble that would be recovered by Scott. Miami would go on to throw the eventual final blow against the Tar Heels thanks to a beautiful route from Malachi Toney catching his 12th touchdown of the season.

However, thanks to the defensive struggles, after being up 38-28, UNC would fight back and score again, with a chance to get the ball back with an onside kick. They would recover two in three attempts, but the Hurricanes would outlast them thanks to plenty of flags being thrown.

Miami was still able to get out with a victory, and now all eyes are on Notre Dame for the game of the year.

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