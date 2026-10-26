How to Watch No. 1 Miami at North Carolina

North Carolina has had the edge against the Miami Hurricanes in their most recent meetings. Winners of five straight matchups, with the last one being in 2023, the Tar Heels have just had the Hurricanes number.

Moreover, with Bill Belichick running the program, the Tar Heels are a few plays away from an undefeated record. Mario Cristobal prepares the No. 1 team for a battle on Halloween.

No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) will travel to face North Carolina (5-3, 2-2 ACC) defending their ranking against a very dangerous road team.

"There's little relevance to it," Cristobal said about the team being No. 1. "Joe and I- I'll tell you what- because no one you might have, you know, media, swings by a practice in the spring or the fall. No one's doing, like, in-depth homework and watching daily, and the coaches on those teams, and there's not enough time to do it or access to do it.

"So it's a guess, right, at best. I mean, the only rankings that matter are the ones at the end of the season: how to get there, win, man. You know, win and avoid the pitfalls, because they're all over the place, and if your butt isn't mentally and physically ready to go."

Miami looks to lean into Mensah's Blue Devil blood to take out a former foe that, deep down, he still doesn't like. Moreover, it is another reason his and Malachi Toney Heisman case is heating up.

How to Watch: No. 1 Miami vs. North Carolina

Who: No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at North Carolina (5-3, 2-2 ACC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.. ET

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Series History: North Carolina leads the series 16-11

Last meeting: The Tar Heels played one of the best games of the season, led by Drake Maye, putting 41 points against the Canes while Miami couldn't keep up, only scoring 31.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes battered Pitt at home in a 52-23 victory. Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah boosted their Heisman campaign with elite performances.

Last time out, Tar Heels: UNC blew a 10-point lead against Syracuse before losing in overtime. They allowed nearly 200 rushing yards on the ground but defended the pass well.

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