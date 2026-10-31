No. 1 Miami at North Carolina: Game Central Weather Updates, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

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Miami answered a challenge from a hobbled ACC foe last week in a big way, launching a Heisman campaign for both Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney. The result was a resounding win and another game in the proper column ahead of this week's matchup with North Carolina.

Before the season, most thought the Tar Heels would fizzle out and revert to the same bad brand of football that last season saw take place in Chapel Hill. But when the chips were down, Bill Belichick showed he can still get year-over-year improvement from his guys. Now, at 4-3, UNC's record may not look the best, but rest assured, they'll be a tougher team than Pitt on one leg, especially at home.

In fact, the Tar Heels beat Pitt in October, and their only three losses are to Clemson by one score, Notre Dame by 11, and an OT loss to Syracuse last week. These Tar Heels can play. Miami just has to make sure it doesn't let UNC sneak up behind it.

This is Game Central for Week 9 of the 2026 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Note: This story will be frequently updated throughout the day and game.

Latest Injury News From Miami at UNC

If a player goes down during the game, we'll track it and share updates as they happen. We'll update this throughout the game. View the conference availability report.

As of Thursday's availability report, the current Miami players listed as OUT for Miami's game against UNC are:



WR #3 Joshua Moore

RB #6 CharMar Brown

DB #16 Ja'Boree Antoine

WR #19 Milan Parris

DB #29 Romanas "OJ" Frederique Jr.

OL #66 Max Buchanan

TE #88 Luka Gilbert

UNC at No. 1 Miami Game Information

Who: No. 1 Miami (7-0, 5-0 ACC) at North Carolina (4-3, 2-2 ACC)

When: Saturday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.. ET

Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ABC

Series History: North Carolina leads the series 16 -11

Last meeting: The Tar Heels played one of the best games of the season, led by Drake Maye, and put up 41 points against the Canes, while Miami couldn't keep up, scoring only 31.

Last time out, Miami: battered Pitt at home in a 52-23 victory. Malachi Toney and Darian Mensah boosted their Heisman campaign with elite performances.

Last time out, the Tar Heels: blew a 10-point lead against Syracuse before losing in overtime. They allowed nearly 200 rushing yards but defended the pass well.

Weather: Cloudy skies and 60-degree temps are expected at kickoff in Chapel Hill, with temperatures steadily dropping into the 50s throughout the game.

Officials: The exact crew has not been released yet, but a standard ACC official crew will work the game.

Game Captains: Miami: Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr., Darian Mensah, Ryan Rodriguez, Matthew McCoy, Mohamed Toure, Justin Scott, Zechariah Poyser, Chase Smith, Kamal Bonner| UNC: Benjamin Hall, Christo Kelly, Jordan Shipp, Melkart Abou Jaoude, Kaleb Cost, Isaiah Johnson, Derek McDonald

How to Watch Miami at North Carolina

TV: ABC | Sean McDonough as play-by-play, Greg McElroy as analyst, and Katie George as sideline reporter.

Radio: 104.3 WQAM (Joe Zagacki, Don Bailey, Jr., Josh Darrow)

Spanish Radio: Radio Libre 790 AM (Alfredo Alvarez, Joe Martinez)

Betting Odds for No. 1 Miami at North Carolina

Spread: Miami -14.5

Over/Under: 52.5 points

Source: FanDuel Sportsbook

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: No. 1 Miami at North Carolina

The biggest question mark for Miami in this matchup will be whether the Hurricanes get caught looking ahead. With the season-cementing Notre Dame game on the horizon, a few prior Miami teams would get caught doing just that.

But head coach Mario Cristobal has made it a point to counter that narrative by motivating his team to attack each week like it's the biggest game on the schedule. That's why, against FSU earlier this year, the team didn't buckle under the pressure. Instead, they rose to the occasion. The same will have to happen in Chapel Hill on Saturday night.

Belichick has the fan base believing in the program again, and even if the record isn't perfect, returning to a .500 season means fans will likely see the legendary coach back in UNC blue for another year. Plus, having the No. 1 next to your name means that you'll always get the best out of your opponent, no matter the situation.

To get to the X's and O's, though, Miami will need to break down a more-than-suspect UNC passing defense. Like Pitt, North Carolina's front seven is solid and will put up a good fight in the run game. However, if Miami can hit a home run early and take the top off the UNC defense, as it has shown it can, the Hurricanes should be able to pick the UNC secondary clean.

No. 1 Miami at North Carolina Depth Charts

OFFENSE

Miami

QB: Darian Mensah, Luke Nickel

RB: Mark Fletcher Jr. (TBD), Girard Pringle Jr., Jordan Lyle

X Receiver: Cooper Barkate, Vandrevius Jacobs

Y Receiver: Malachi Toney, Daylyn Upshaw

Z Receiver: Daylyn Upshaw, Dre Jacobs, Somourian Wingo

TE: Elija Lofton, Gavin Mueller

LT: Samson Okunlola, Joel Ervin

LG: Jackson Cantwell, Joel Ervin

C: Ryan Rodriguez, SJ Alofaituli

RG: Ben Congdon, Max Buchanan

RT: Matthew McCoy, Jaden Wilkerson

UNC

QB: Billy Edwards Jr., Miles O'Neil, Travis Burgess

RB: Benjamin Hall, Jaylen McGill, Demon June

X Receiver: Mason Humphrey, C.J. Sadler, Nathan Leacock

SL-WR: Trech Kekahuna, Jaden Jefferson

Z Receiver: Jordan Shipp, Nyqir Helton, Zamaurious Robertson

TE: Jelani Thurman, Shamar Easter, Carson Sneed

LT: Jordan Hall Trey Blue

LG: Andrew Threatt, Aidan Banfield, Rowan Byrne

C: Christo Kelly, Will Conroy

RG: Christian Alvarez, Brandon Homady

RT: Jacqawn McRoy, Eidan Buchanan

DEFENSE

Miami

DE: Armondo Blount, Herbert Scroggins III

DT: Justin Scott, Keona Davis

DT: Jarquez Carter, Keona Davis

DE: Damon Wilson, Marquise Lightfoot

WILL: Chase Smith, Bobby Pruitt

MIKE: Mo Toure, Kamal Bonner

CB: Ethan O'Connor, Camdin Portis

CB: Damari Brown, Ryan Mack

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Omar Thornton

S: Zechariah Poyser, JJ Dunnigan

NICKEL: Omar Thornton, Camdin Portis

UNC

DE: Xavier Lewis, Emmanuel Nwaiwu, David Jackson III

NT: Isaiah Johnson, Nicco Maggio

DT: Leroy Jackson, Trey Giddens

LOLB: Jaylen Harvey, Calvin Thomas

WLB: Peyton Seelmann, Jonathan Agumadu

MLB: Derek McDonald, Timir Hickmans-Collins

ROLB: Malkart Abou Jaoude, Donavan Hoilette Jr.

LCB: Kenton Dopson III, Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins

SS: Greg Smith III, Bryson Coleman

FS: Peyton Waters, Javion Butts, Jermaine Anderson

RCB: Jaiden Patterson, Jalon Thompson

NB: Kaleb Cost, Ade Willie

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami

P: Dylan Joyce

K: Jake Olsen

KOS: Jake Weinberg

KO/P Return: Malachi Toney, Girard Pringle Jr.

UNC

P: Aeron Burrell, Jacob Horvath

K: Rece Verhoff, Aeron Burrell

KOS: Rece Verhoff, Aeron Burrell

KO/P Return: Trech Kekahuna, Jordan Shipp, Jaden Jefferson, JoJo Troupe

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