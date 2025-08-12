All Hurricanes

No. 10 Miami Set to Face At Least Three Ranked Opponents in 2025

At the minimum, the Miami Hurricanes have three ranked opponents on their schedule this season.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) holds off Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) holds off Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Unlike last season, the Miami Hurricanes are set to face at least three ranked opponents during the 2025 season.

The Hurricanes are set to face No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 15 Florida, and No. 16 SMU this season at a minimum. This doesn't include the possible rise in rankings that other opponents the Hurricanes could face this season.

1. Texas
2. Penn State
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Georgia
6. Notre Dame
7. Oregon
9. LSU
10. Miami (Fla.)
11. Arizona State
12. Illinois
13. South Carolina
14. Michigan
15. Florida
16. SMU
17. Kansas State
18. Oklahoma
19. Texas A&M
20. Indiana
21. Ole Miss
22. Iowa State
23. Texas Tech
24. Tennessee
25. Boise State

Louisville and Pitt are two interesting teams that could rise in the rankings by the time the Hurricanes face them later on in the school year. Also note if the Canes reach the ACC Championship game, No. 4 Clemson could be on the books for another ranked team. This season is one of many that could set the Hurricanes up for success as they prepare to have one of their best season in history.

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syr
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks on prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Miami’s full 2025 schedule is below:

  • Week 1: Sunday, Aug. 31 – Notre Dame – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 2: Saturday, Sept. 6 – Bethune-Cookman – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 3: Saturday, Sept. 13 – USF – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 20 – Florida – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 5Open Date
  • Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 4 – at Florida State* – Tallahassee, Fla. – Doak Campbell Stadium
  • Week 7: Open Date
  • Week 8: Friday, Oct. 17 – Louisville* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 25 – Stanford* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 1 – at SMU* – Dallas, Texas – Gerald J. Ford Stadium
  • Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 8 – Syracuse* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 15 – NC State* – Miami Gardens, Fla. – Hard Rock Stadium
  • Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 22 – at Virginia Tech* – Blacksburg, Va. – Lane Stadium
  • Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 29 – at Pittsburgh* – Pittsburgh, Pa. – Acrisure Stadium

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI.

