No. 2 Miami Crumbles In the Final Seconds, Dropping First Game of the Season to Louisville
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It didn't start pretty for No. 2 Miami.
Down 14-0 quickly in the first quarter, with everything going wrong. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm was running circles around the Hurricanes' coaching staff, and it didn't end there.
The Hurricanes found themseleves in a hole early and they never found a way to climb out.
The Miami Hurricanes get upset by the Louisville Cardinals 24-21 in a Friday Night Lights showcase of the ACC. At least for Louisville, it was a showcase of elite coaching and play-calling from Brohm. For UM, they looked unprepared, undisciplined, and lacked any sense of the game throughout 60 minutes.
"Obviously disappointing evening and outcome," Cristobal said postgame. "At the end of the day, credit to them. We didn't coach well enough, we didn't execute well enough, and certainly came up short. Not good enough. Disappointing in a lot of different aspects. Certainly hurt ourselves with some penalties. Really, our guys played with great effort and gave ourselves a chance to tie or win the game, but did not overcome the issues that we caused ourselves, and, again, really good play by the opponent as well."
What also didn't help the coaching cause was the four interceptions from Carson Beck. He did not have a pretty game and knocked his Heisman hopes out of the window one pick at a time.
Beck forced several passes all game, and while some worked, those that didn't killed them. In the end, he still had a chance to try and get back in the game.
Down three after a murcause Hurricanes turnover and defensive effort gifted the Canes a short-yard advantage for them the score, thanks to the heroics of star freshman Malachi Toney scoring and throwing for the two-point conversion.
With less than three minutes to go in the game, the Hurricanes drove down the field, and for the fourth time tonight, a bad read and miscommunications gifted a turnover to the Cardinals.
I mean, we have a perfect play for it," Beck said post-game. "We just had miscommunication with the route and what we were doing. We ran the route wrong. I went to throw it, 'cause we're hot and off pressure, and then again, he made a good play."
Now, it is do or die for the Hurricanes. There is so much to be said, but Cristobal knows that talk is keep.
Sitting around and being pissed isn't going to do anything about it," Cristobal said. "If you're upset about a performance, you better get up and do something about it. It's complete commitment from everybody. There's no BS'ing, there's no excuse-making, there's no time to sit around and do anything but go back to work and go get better. That's what real men do. That's what we have to do and that's what we're going to do."
