CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No. 7 Miami (11-1, 9-0 ACC) already had the ACC Championship Game berth in hand ahead of the noon matchup against Boston College, but the energy coming into this game was felt when the Hurricanes walked onto the field.

One, Malachi Toney went through his entire warm-up process, hinting at a potential return against the Eagles. He looked ready to burst only four weeks after surgrey for a high ankle sprain.

However, the Hurricanes Heisman-hopeful would be held out for another week, this time by the call of Mario Cristobal.

Even without the star receiver playing, the Hurricanes' offense and defense would suffocate the Eagles, even with a slow start. The first offensive drive would finish with the Canes fumbling the ball, gifting the Eagles the first three points of the game.

Afterward, Darian Mensah would light up the Eagles in the first half. With 4:31 left in the second quarter, Mensah would have three touchdowns, throwing for 14-17 for 224 yards. He would consistently find Cooper Barkate for two of those touchdowns, and the last one for Vandrevius Jacobs with beauty balls to impress every scout, coach, and fan in attendance.

How did Cooper Barkate catch this? 😳



📺 ESPN x @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/wTMPhWXbNT — CFP (@CFBPlayoff) November 28, 2026

Before the half ended, Mensah would get another chance to get another touchdown that would go to freshman tight end, Israel Briggs. It was clear Miami was trying to get its starters out by the first half,

Boston College quarterback Mason McKenize would continue to give the Canes gifts in the first half. The Hurricanes would stat pad in the first half with two interceptions and five sacks. After the first two, the score was 28-3.

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At the end of the half, it would be Daylyn Upshaw's first 100-yard game of his career (the fourth Hurricanes to have a 100-yard game this year also), and Mensah would move into second place in the single-season touchdown record, only behind Cam Ward and moving past Carson Beck.

DARIAN MENSAH TO DAYLYN UPSHAW AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Vn4mvrMdUl — FD (@flooduck) November 28, 2026

It would only get worse for Boston College, and better for the depth of the Canes.

After the first drive in the second half, the Hurricanes would score again. They would kick a field goal, keeping things intact for Miami to extend the lead. However, the Eagles would score their first touchdown of the game and get a two-point conversion to cut into the Hurricanes' lead.

Nevertheless, Miami would go right back down the field with Mensah adding his fifth touchdown of the game, throwing his second one to Jacobs for an 18-yard pass in the back of the endzone.

Nov 14, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs (8) runs with the football against Duke Blue Devils defensive back Evan Smith (4) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moreover, the defense would get another chance to shine, starting with former Eagle, Omar Thornton.

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