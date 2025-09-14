No. 5 Miami Dominates No. 18 USF, Taming the Bulls 49-12
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — A one-hour and 42-minute rain delay wasn’t going to stop No. 5 Miami (3-0) from taming No. 18 USF (2-1) 42-12.
The Hurricanes continue to find ways to dominate on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but shockingly, the team was slightly sloppy tonight in the victory.
UM had its ups and downs, but it still found a way to keep the game at bay after a 28-point first half. In the second half, the Hurricanes were stagnant and lacked energy, but the game was never in question.
Really just fired up, impressed with the way our players, our team, our entire organization handled the week in preparation for a team that had been playing really, really good football, really good football team, and handling what they do best," Cristobal said post-game.
Quarterback Carson Beck had been outstanding to start the season, but he picked up two quick interceptions and still showed signs of a great game. He finished 23-28 for 340 yards, throwing for three touchdowns with only the picks.
Moreover, his receivers continued to play out of their minds, with CJ Daniels being a walking highlight reel and another star freshman making a name for himself.
6-foot-5 Joshua Moore was another highly touted freshman receiver that the Hurricanes were excited about, and he delivered. He had a monster first half with two catches for 47 yards, both catches being touchdowns.
"I'm always happy to see young guys execute and, you know, have success, right? You see how hard he works," Beck said about Moore's performance. "You see how talented he is in practice and for him to come do it under the lights of Hard Rock and, you know, show the world who he is and the talent that he has. I mean, that's what that's what it's about, right? It's about coming out on Saturday and playing the game he love, right?"
Beck gifted the ball to seven receivers, spreading the wealth to everyone on the team.
The Hurricanes side away from him in the second and returned to their reliable running game. Mark Fletcher Jr. continues to do great things and rumble all over the field, consistently carrying players on his back.
Fletcher rushed for three touchdowns on 17 carries for 121 yards. He was Mr. Reliable for the Canes today and delivered one of his best performances against the stout Bulls' run defense.
"I'm feeling better each and every day," Fletcher said. "I just run as hard as I can every single time I get the ball. I just try and do my job."
The Hurricanes then went on to completely dominate and tame the Bulls' offense. It started with Rueben Bain Jr., who decided that it was his game to take over, and he did exactly that.
Bain was unstoppable against anyone he lined up against. This Corey Hetherman defense is allowing him to fly, and he is taking full advantage of it. It won’t show on the stat sheet, but he jumps out on the field.
Thanks to his new diet and nutrition, he was able to be explosive all night and be a game breaker.
The Canes' defense lives by the model of swarming the ball, and it caused them to get a few more turnovers. Freshman Bryce Fitzgerald found himself getting another interception off a bad pass from Bulls quarterback Byrum Brown.
Brown was inconsistent all night, and the Hurricanes made him pay. The Hurricanes forced a fumble and kept the electric quarterback at bay.
The Hurricanes will now turn their attention to a familiar SEC foe and will face the Florida Gators on Sept 20 at Hard Rock Stadium.
