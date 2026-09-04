'It's About Time': Mark Fletcher Jr. Gushes With Excitement Ahead of Season Opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — No one has been more ready for the college football season to start than Mark Fletcher Jr.

The Miami Hurricanes senior running back is on pace for a career- and legacy-defining year, all the more reason why he is chomping at the bit to get going.

No. 7 Miami kickstarts its season on the road against Stanford Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Fletcher has been working on his game all offseason, but most importantly, keeping himself as healthy as possible.

"As far as me, I feel like just working on just staying healthy, staying consistent, and just continuing to just push people to their best, and for me becoming a better running back," Fletcher said. "Like just staying, keeping my pad level, running, getting bigger, stronger, and faster. And as offense, yeah, we have a lot of weapons, and we're definitely just excited to showcase all of them. So it's gonna be fun to watch."

Moreover, that means staying on track with a West Coast trip, making things simple and smooth for his health and his play.

"The sports science guys, they definitely do a great job of getting us prepared, you know, our bodies, and as far as, like, nutrition and things that we have to take in order for that," Fletcher said about his preparation for Stanford.

Nov 22, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But at the end of the day, the message that Cristobal gives us is just taking that mindset, taking our Miami culture with us, packing it on the airplane with us, going to that trip to be able to face great opponents like Stanford. So, nah, we're gonna be mentally and physically ready to go."

Fletcher's health is one to watch after missing time in the past three seasons up and down with injuries.

Miami's running attack relied heavily on its depth last season. Many injuries started to pile up. Its depth was key to its success, allowing the Canes to be so versatile in their attack. They are physical, and Fletcher leads the charge with his 6-foot-2 frame.

"We love to be physical every play of the game," Fletcher said. "Like, that's the coach from Miami. Like, that's what we're taught. Like, if you come to Miami, like you have to be physical enough. That's what you gotta be. So, no, that's what we love, and we'll call up to it when our name is called to be physical, but we'll be there.

Nov 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) and tight end Alex Bauman (87) celebrate after Bauman scores a touchdown against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now the season is here. Fletcher's excitement can be summed up in six words, all pointing to the chaos that Miami is ready to bring against the Cardinal.

"It's about time," Fletcher said. "We just ready."

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