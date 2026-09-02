No. 7 Miami Touted With the 'Best Running Back Group in the Country'

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Even with the status of Jordan Lyle in the air, the Miami Hurricanes' running back room is one of the deepest and best in the country.

That stems from the team bringing back the same room as last season that guided the Canes to the National Championship game, with a few additions from the high school ranks.

After the year the group had, it's clear that everyone around the program wants to step up and play at their best. It starts with those who have to get them to the second level.

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Mohamed Toure knows this firsthand thanks to the work that he has been able to improve on because of the talent in the room.

"We got the best running back group in the country," Toure said during Tuesday's media availability. "I'm being honest, like best in the country. Like, we got guys that can do it all, so just competing against them, it gives us a taste of every different type of back you can get.

"You got Girard Pringle, you got ChaMar Brown, you got the young guys, you know, that come in here and they do their thing. You got Mark, like you got different types of back, different styles of backs. So we really get to see it all on a daily basis, so I feel like we'll be prepared.

"They definitely helped us prepare this whole spring ball, fall camp, summertime, just picking their brains, seeing how to play things for us and how they read things. So it's definitely helped a lot.

Both the running back and linebacker rooms have been battling all offseason, growing off one another.

Head coach Mario Cristobal recalled a moment in practice that highlighted his running back room and leadership of the team during his weekly Monday press conference.

These guys can specifically assess, analyze opponents on cuts, and talk about the different tells that the defense has," Cristobal said. "And then, of course, the practice habits, right? The repetitions again and again and again, making sure that you know, like today, one of the best plays in practice today was a monster collision with Mo [Toure] and with Mark Fletcher, and that's a very welcomed thing here at the University of Miami, because if you don't practice good on good, we feel that it's going to be hard to be at your best, right?

"We play a great team on Friday. They've got really good, really physical, hard-hitting players. They've got a great scheme that's going to be really, really challenging. And the best thing I think our guys are doing is making sure that those routines are being implemented on a daily basis, and understanding how many good players and how good the scheme is at Stanford, so we can prepare to the best of our abilities."

If two of the best are going at each other, why isn't everyone else? That mentality conditions the Canes for an ACC foe, Stanford (1-0), on Sept 4. at 9:00 p.m. ET, kickstarting an all-time important season for the program.

"It's about time. It's about time. We just ready," Fletcher said. "It was helpful to see what they come out with, and what we've seen is great guys who play great together. They play fast, physical team. It's gonna definitely be a challenge for us that we're ready to take on."

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