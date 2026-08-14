Miami's Star Running Back Arrested on Charges of Reckless Driving and Fleeing Police

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Too much praise can cause others to forget that things happen in South Florida.

The Miami Hurricanes star running back Jordan Lyle was having a positive fall camp, getting back into shape coming off an injury-riddled season, and looking in the best shape of his career.

"Jordan has taken strength conditioning very seriously," Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said after Tuesday's practice. "I think he's certainly improved. He's healthy, which I think is a really important part. I don't think people really knew the extent of how banged up he was last year. And we see a full-speed player. Really excited about the about him. We're gonna test him really hard for the next couple of days.

The 6-foot, 205-pound junior running back was arrested late Thursday night on a warrant from the Sunrise Police Department, according to Local 10 News. Lyle, 20, was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding at high speed and reckless driving.

He was released the same day as his arrest after posting a $55,000 bond.

"We are aware of an incident involving student-athlete Jordan Lyle," Miami said in a statement. "As due legal process runs its course, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (2) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami Hurricane on SI has reached out to the University for a statement, but has not received a response at this time.

Lyle was the expected No. 1 running back entering last season before he battled calf injuries for the rest of the year. He finished his sophomore season with 108 yards, struggling to get on the field due to health issues.

Furthermore, this season was projected to be his redemption year. It's what he expected of himself before the unfortunate news.

"I feel great, you know, I feel 100%," Lyle said during Miami's Media Day. "I recover from my injuries and I'm just ready to ball.

Time will tell if there will be a multi-game suspension to start the season, but the Hurricanes' running back room is one of the deepest in the country, with some stratching and waiting for an opportunity to shine.

This could be the moment for them, with Lyle likely to miss a few games at the start of the season as Miami is expected to return to the College Football Playoff.

This story will be updated.

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