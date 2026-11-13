North Alabama vs. No. 17 Miami: Game Central, Rundown, Live Updates, Analysis

No. 17 Miami is starting to find itself with a couple more games under its belt. The energy is there to start games now after the letdown of starting the season against No. 1 Florida.

After defeating Wagner and North Florida, the Hurricanes turn their attention to North Alabama and the challenges they bring. They have star-level scoring on their roster that can push an SEC team to a close game and have started their season 2-1. There are plenty of warning shots that could happen starting this game before the Canes settle in.

Furthermore, after UNF, the Hurricanes have a very good team. The issues that need to be fixed are shooting from beyond the arc and pushing the ball in the half-court.

Shelton Henderson continues to get better game after game, as does Malik Reneau.

Live Updates:

This will be updated throughout the game.

Latest Injury News

The only issue the Hurricanes have right now is the injury concern for DeSean Goode. He isn't on an injury report and is getting garbage-time minutes, but Jai Lucas said after the Ospreys game that he was coming back from an injury during the summer, and they are still keeping him on a short leash to monitor.

Every other Cane is healthy, however.

How to Watch: North Alabama vs. No. 17 Miami

Who: North Alabama Lions and the Miami Hurricanes

When: Friday, Nov. 13, 5:00 p.m. ET

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Where: Watsco Center, Coral Gables

TV: ACC Network

Series History: The programs have never faced each other.

Last meeting: This would be the first time that the teams would face each other.

Last time out, Miami: The Hurricanes won their second game in a row after dominating North Florida 89-51 by only knocking down five threes but grabbing 63 rebounds over the unit.

Last time out, the Lions: North Alabama's last outing was against Oklahoma, also sneaking a win against the SEC team, with Mike Evbagharu scoring 27 points and only missing one shot to keep it a game throughout the second half

Projected Miami Starting Rotation:

1. Acaden Lewis

2. Shelton Henderson

3. Caleb Gaskins

4. Malik Reneau

5. Somto Cyril

Bench:

Dante Allen

DeSean Goode

Chris Birden Jr.

Quin Berger

Nick Dorn

Brent Bland

Egor Ryzhov

Robert Miller III

Marcus Allen (projected medical redshirt)*

LJ Cason (projected medical redshirt)*

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