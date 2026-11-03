Five Numbers That Tell The Story of No. 14 Miami's Loss to No. 1 Florida

No. 14 Miami struggled offensively in the 77-67 loss to No. 1 Florida in the season opener for the second year of the Jai Lucas era.

Defensively, the Canes would get stops and, at times, would get the Gators to go into offensive droughts. The numbers in the second half showed that the Canes forced many misses from beyond the arc while the Gators struggled at the free-throw line.

However, those same numbers show the struggles the Hurricanes had against the size of the Gators. The front court terrorized Miami inside and out, limiting them and forcing them to play a brand of basketball that wasn't ideal for the new-look Hurricanes.

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Todd Golden and Miami Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas talk before the game at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the key numbers that Miami needs to pay attention to ahead of their next matchup against Wagner:

6 Total Assists

Acaden Lewis played a great game against Vanderbilt, a double-double, showcasing what he can do when he has the chance.

Against the Gators, he only had one assist and four turnovers. The return of Malik Reneau slowed the offense down; they were built for speed and outrunning teams. A slow team limited the ball from bouncing around the court.

4 Three Pointers Made

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) shoots the ball over Miami Hurricanes forward Caleb Gaskins (11) during the first half at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five-star freshman Caleb Gaskins is the team's best shooter, but he was limited in his playing time and shot attempts in his Hurricanes debut. He is the team's best shooter and was in foul trouble for most of the game.

Moreover, Nick Dorn and Brent Bland didn't have the rotational minutes most expected for the best shooting duo off the bench for the Canes. It will take time to figure out what lineup works best, but the offense moved slowly.

11 Tournovers

Only six assists, and the turnover margin wasn't better. Florida scored 21 points off of Miami's turnovers, compared to the seven Miami had for the Gators 12.

24 Points

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Acaden Lewis (55) shoots a three point basket during the first half against the Florida Gators at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis was one of the positive spots in this game, showing his scoring ability even with the struggles of being a pure point guard. He was attacking inside and out, scoring from the three-point line and attacking the paint.

3/19 Combined

Nov 2, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) attempts a layup over Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) during the first half at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Between Shelton Henderson and Reneau, the Hurricanes couldn't find a way for their two star players to get going offensively. Reneau would knock down a three-pointer in the second half, and it would be his only field goal made.

Henderson would find soft spots in the mid-range to knock down two, but the front court of the Gators terrorized both parities as they had their heads down trying to attack the paint with no adjustments.

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