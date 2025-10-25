All Hurricanes

One of Miami's Top Defense Edge Rushers Out Against Stanford

The Miami Hurricanes will be without Akheem Mesidor against Stanford.

Justice Sandle

Aug 31, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jadarian Price (24) rushes the ball past Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was a game-time decision for the Miami Hurricanes defensive edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, and it is now settled that he will be out against Stanford.

Mesidor went through warmups, not the usual ones that the edge rushers go through. He did more of rehabilitation warmups and was on the sideline, not dressed up.

Final Injury Report List Star Hurricane Questionable Against Stanford

The edge rushing duo of Ruben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor has dominated offensive lines all season long, but now, one key part of the duo might be out for the Stanford game.

Mesidor was spotted on Monday with a boot on his right ankle after suffering an injury in Friday night's 24-21 loss to Louisville. Now he is questionable against Stanford.

Head coach Mario Cristobal expressed concern about his star player's injury during his Monday press conference, but also reassured the media that the player would be fine in the long term.

"Obviously, it was tough for him to finish the game," Cristobal said. "He was a little bit banged up, but he seems to be on track to be healing."

Another player that has been listed out is Tight end Jack Nickel, the older brother of freshman quarterback Luke Nickel.

Next Man Up?

Mesidor has been so productive that others have had to take a back foot, but not this week. Sophomore Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot have been waiting for an oppurtinity like this to come. In the limited snaps they have had this season, they have been overly productive.

Each has consistently popped out on tape with their time on the field, especially Lightfoot. Lightfoot should get most of the snaps against the Cardinal and explode on the scene tonight.

Miami Hurricanes

OUT

  • DL #14 Hayden Lowe
  • WR #18 Chance Robinson
  • TE #46 Dylan Reiman
  • OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
  • OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
  • TE #84 Jack Nickel
  • TE #85 Jackson Carver

QUESTIONABLE

  • DE #3 Akheem Mesidor
  • LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
  • DL #55 Mykah Newton

PROBABLE

  • N/A

Here is the full injury report for Stanford:

OUT

WR Jordan Onovughe

S Jay Green

RB Tuna Altahir

WR David Pantelis

RB Micah Ford

CB Aaron Morris

CB Javion Randall

LB Drew Cunningham

DL R.J. Gaskins

OL Nathan Mejia

OL Simione Pale

OL Nick Fattig

OL Jack Leyrer

WR JonAnthony Hall

TE Zach Giuliano

Questionable

LB Carter Davis

TE Reiman Zebert

Probable

CB Collin Wright

LB Wilfredo Aybar

QB Ben Gulbranson

RB Cole Tabb

LB Matt Rose

OL Zak Yamauchi

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

