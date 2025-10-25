One of Miami's Top Defense Edge Rushers Out Against Stanford
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — It was a game-time decision for the Miami Hurricanes defensive edge rusher Akheem Mesidor, and it is now settled that he will be out against Stanford.
Mesidor went through warmups, not the usual ones that the edge rushers go through. He did more of rehabilitation warmups and was on the sideline, not dressed up.
Final Injury Report List Star Hurricane Questionable Against Stanford
The edge rushing duo of Ruben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor has dominated offensive lines all season long, but now, one key part of the duo might be out for the Stanford game.
Mesidor was spotted on Monday with a boot on his right ankle after suffering an injury in Friday night's 24-21 loss to Louisville. Now he is questionable against Stanford.
Head coach Mario Cristobal expressed concern about his star player's injury during his Monday press conference, but also reassured the media that the player would be fine in the long term.
"Obviously, it was tough for him to finish the game," Cristobal said. "He was a little bit banged up, but he seems to be on track to be healing."
Another player that has been listed out is Tight end Jack Nickel, the older brother of freshman quarterback Luke Nickel.
Next Man Up?
Mesidor has been so productive that others have had to take a back foot, but not this week. Sophomore Armondo Blount and Marquise Lightfoot have been waiting for an oppurtinity like this to come. In the limited snaps they have had this season, they have been overly productive.
Each has consistently popped out on tape with their time on the field, especially Lightfoot. Lightfoot should get most of the snaps against the Cardinal and explode on the scene tonight.
Miami Hurricanes
OUT
- DL #14 Hayden Lowe
- WR #18 Chance Robinson
- TE #46 Dylan Reiman
- OL #64 Ralph Scroggins
- OL #72 Demetrius Campbell
- TE #84 Jack Nickel
- TE #85 Jackson Carver
QUESTIONABLE
- DE #3 Akheem Mesidor
- LB #17 Bobby Washington Jr.
- DL #55 Mykah Newton
PROBABLE
- N/A
Here is the full injury report for Stanford:
OUT
WR Jordan Onovughe
S Jay Green
RB Tuna Altahir
WR David Pantelis
RB Micah Ford
CB Aaron Morris
CB Javion Randall
LB Drew Cunningham
DL R.J. Gaskins
OL Nathan Mejia
OL Simione Pale
OL Nick Fattig
OL Jack Leyrer
WR JonAnthony Hall
TE Zach Giuliano
Questionable
LB Carter Davis
TE Reiman Zebert
Probable
CB Collin Wright
LB Wilfredo Aybar
QB Ben Gulbranson
RB Cole Tabb
LB Matt Rose
OL Zak Yamauchi
