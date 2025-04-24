What Other Miami Hurricanes Were Selected with the No. 1 Overall Pick?
It is NFL Draft day, and the Miami Hurricanes have a historic draft ahead of them. The Hurricanes are used to having first-round picks, but every so often, they end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Canes quarterback and Heisman Finalist Cam Ward is lined up to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft class. But who else for the Hurricanes has been the No. 1 overall pick?
It's simple. Ward will look to be the third player who donned the Orange and Green to be the first named over the weekend. No. 1 being legendary quarterback Vinny Testaverde in 1987, and in 1991, defensive lineman Russell Maryland.
Each played several years in the NFL with Russell being a part of the once great dynasty of the Dallas Cowboys, but Ward is looking to do something those players did not do — change an entire franchise around that has failed at almost every turn.
Testaverde was a player who looked to do that, but he had his hiccups of his own in the league. Ward looks to avoid those and bring in some quality play in Nashville for years to come. The Titans are looking for their savior, and Ward has the capabilities of doing that.
How To Watch The 2025 NFL Draft:
Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
TV channel: NFL Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Streaming: NFL+, ESPN+, DirecTV, Fubo and more