'Positive Anger' Fuels Miami's Championship Hopes Entering This Season

2003 predated the last time the Miami Hurricanes made a National Championship game, heartbreakingly losing to Ohio State.

Fast forward to 2026, the Hurricanes finally returned to the moment, and an ill-timed throw had them fill that pain again. However, this felt different.

While losing 27-21 to a storybook finish for the Indiana Hoosiers, the Hurricanes also found themselves getting there by beating two SEC teams, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, as well as defeating powerhouse Ohio State.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mario Cristobal has one way of reliving that moment, and it guides them into this season with an even bigger chip on the program's shoulder.

"Yeah, more positive anger for the Canes, man," Cristobal said. "We've come a long way. I mean, we've had consistent progress, and then last year, a breakthrough. And that builds a lot of momentum. That proof of concept builds belief. It validates the hard work. you know what it does? It galvanizes an institution, the city, a community, and Hurricane fans across the country.

"You can feel that. You can feel that every day you wake up. You can feel it when you go to work. So, all that does is just, it makes you hungrier, it makes you more driven. It continues to highlight the fact that the margins are really small, and that there are no excuses, man. It's time to go to work. We play the most competitive sport in the world, and I can't wait to get after it.

"That's the bottom line, man. We've been at it. Our players, they just carry a level of intensity with them, about them, that's awesome. And, we just want to keep our mouths shut and go to work. A lot to prove. Again, 2026, new team, so let's roll."

These emotions are felt throughout the program. Moreover, Cristobal and his team know that expectations are already high on them to get back to the College Football Playoff. Most have them making it with at least an 11-1 record and comfortably in the game.

Cristobal isn't one for predictions, knowing that the only way to prove a point is on the field. Miami has many chances this season to make good on each promise that Cristobal has made, knowing that they still have championship aspirations this season.

"I don't sit here and predict," Cristobal continued. "I don't sit here and give a prognosis on what it's going to look like. I know that you don't replace when August comes around. You are replacing throughout the entire time.

"The moment we signed Reuben Bain and he was playing as a freshman, we right away, whether he was there or not, we were looking for the next great one and the next great one after that. You really have to stack your classes where there is not just depth.

"Quality depth to me is like a term that I don't quite fathom, but competitive depth, where every single year, whoever comes in and who comes in after that, legitimately has a chance to unseat the guy that's playing, the guy that's starting.

"And I think we've done that at a really high level, and now it's time to find out. All that stuff is great. All that lifting and running is great. Now put on the pads and go get it done. So it's time to find out. Listen, we're not going to talk about it. We're not going to, we're going to, let's go out there and let's find out."

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