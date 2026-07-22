Who are the Five Most Dangerous Quarterbacks Miami Will Face This Season?

The MIami Hurricanes see some of the best quarterbacks in the country next season, but they have the defensive room to make sure that they will remain in check.

However, just how good is the ACC and the stack of quarterbacks that will see the Canes this season? The Hurricanes' schedule provides these players the chance to face off against them.

Who are the most dangerous quarterbacks that will give them the hardest challenge?

5. Ashton Daniels — Florida State

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniels enters this season with a chip on his shoulder, as well as the team having one too. It could be another down season for the Noles, but Daniels' athletic ability is still at the top of the conference. The question now is: will he be able to use it alongside one of the best wide receivers in the country in Duce Robinson? That's what makes him so dangerous.

4. Christopher Vizzina — Clemson

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) before the game Saturday, November 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After sitting for two seasons with the Tigers, it is finally time for Vizzina to take over as the starting quarterback for the Tigers. Dabo Swinney is high on him, and his game against SMU last season showed why. He threw for 317 yards and three touchdowns in the loss, but with a better defense this season, he could lead the Tigers against the Canes and make it scary for them.

3. Ethan Grunkemeyer - Virginia Tech

Penn State quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer throws during practice outside Holuba Hall on Saturday, August 2, 2025, in State College. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Grunkemeyer was thrown into the fire quickly after Drew Allar suffered hi season ending inujry last season for Penn State. That experience as a freshman also gave him the confidence to battle against some of the best schools in the country, like Ohio State and Penn State, and to earn a victory over Clemson, all in his freshman season.

He followed his head coach to the ACC, flashing his abilities as a dual-threat quarterback who could lead a quietly good Hokies team against the Canes.

2. Mason Heintschel — Pitt

Nov 29, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel (6) looks to pass against the Miami Hurricanes at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heintschel and his head coach said Miami was after a star quarterback after last season, and if that is to be believed, he is one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and one of the most dangerous in the country.

The red-shirt freshman led the Panthers to a 9-3 season, but in those two losses, he didn't play his best against the Canes and Notre Dame. He looks to change that this season after throwing for over 2000 yards, 16 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

He will also have a chip on his shoulder like everyone else on the sideline.

1. CJ Carr — Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) calls an audible during the first half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the first game of the season, no one knew what Carr would be like last year, but he gave the Hurricanes a run for their money. Now, with another year under his belt and the Canes playing him eight games into the season, the Fighting Irish quarterback is the biggest challenge ahead of the season under center.

Carr flashed brilliance as a freshman that almost pushed the Canes to the edge. He will try it again with better weapons and a more explosive Fighting Irish air attack.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and BlueSky.