Five Reasons to Believe Miami Football can Exceed Expectations This Season

The Miami Hurricanes' expectations over the past two seasons have been to be a playoff team that gives anyone trouble.

However, after falling to Indiana 27-21 in the National Championship game, expectations can be one thing, and reality can be another.

The only way to exceed expectations for Miami is to win the National Championship. Or should the reality be to win the ACC for the first time in program history and win the ACC Championship? Maybe an undefeated season where they are the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

The answers are all of the above. Here are a few reasons why the Hurricanes can do it:

1. The Best Running Back Room in the Country

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Girard Pringle Jr. (22) looks on after the game against NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A running back room that is bringing back the all-time College Football Playoff leading rusher who wasn't even healthy until the playoffs, plus three other running backs that had SEC intrest in the transfer portal after the championship game?

That's a room that anyone around the country would die to have, and the Hurricanes have a platoon of backs led by Mark Fletcher Jr. guiding the way.

Jordan Lyle is a speedy back who was the Canes' No. 1 before he got hurt in the first game of the season against Notre Dame. It also helps that behind them is another speedy sophomore in Giriad Pringle Jr. and star bowling ball ChaMar Brown.

2. Retention of Star Coordinators

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shannon Dawson was a key part of unlocking the full potential of Miami's offense, but the massive change was the addition of defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman.

The other key was keeping them.

Both have new contracts with the Hurricanes, keeping them around for longer, allowing their full schemes and programs to settle in for another year with more experience on the roster. Both keep the Hurricanes in the top 10 of each offensive and defensive category year after year, adding more reasons why they can win it all.

3. Cristobal's Head Coaching Development

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami head coach Mario Cristobal speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cristobal has evolved as a coach, now entering his fifth year as the Hurricanes' leader. It started rough, but all of those blunders — Middle Tennessee, the Georgia Tech loss in 2022, still not being able to beat Louisville — seem to be behind him after last season.

The clock management has gotten better, his coaching approach has been accepted, and the staff and players are all bought in. He has big wins under his belt now as well and remains undefeated against SEC competition (5-0) since returning to Miami.

All of this points to one of the best coaches in all of college football. All he needs is a ring to show for it, and his self-proclaimed debt to the University will be paid.

4. Two Heisman Finalist Candidates

Jul 15, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami quarterback Darian Mensah speaks to the media during ACC Media Days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney are some of the best players in college football. It's clear to see why both can be Heisman Finalists, similar to Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith in the 2020 season. That year, the two led the Crimson Tide to a National Championship win, so why can't both for the Canes do it as well?

If that trend followed the same path, both would be first-round picks, and Toney would be the first Hurricane to win the Heisman Trophy since Gino Torretta (1992). Or it can be Mensah adding to the list of great quarterbacks who have been able to hold the award.

5. Better Offense, Same Defense

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Matthew McCoy (78) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Miami's secondary and linebacking core are almost identical to what they had last season. The biggest changes are the edge rushing talent that was lost in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but they have been replaced with others that saw plenty of playing time last season.

The biggest difference between last year and this upcoming year is how explosive the offense can be. Miami leaned on its running game last season, and it led them to almost hoisting up trophy No. 6, but the downfall was the quarterback, who cost them each time in all three losses last season.

Mensah has more Cam Ward in him than Carson Beck. Miami should average close to 40 points per game, and if they do that, combined with a similar defense as last year, no one should be able to stop them but themselves.

Moreover, that statement has been the truth over the past two seasons. Miami looks to change that narrative.

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