Positive Sign for One Miami Hurricanes Receiver
No. 2 Miami has been operating at another level this season, and it has been without one of its Ferraris on the lot.
Sophomore receiver Joshisa Trader hasn't been on the field like most would like to see this season for the Canes. For one reason or another, the talented wide receiver has been missing in action.
It started in the Notre Dame game after quarterback Carson Beck threw a post ball to him, but it just missed the mark. Since then, he has been on the sideline battling back from injury and working his way out of the doghouse with Mario Cristobal.
It's a simple thing for Cristobal. Nothing is guaranteed in this program, and Trader hasn't worked his way back into being the No. 1 option he was supposed to be this season.
It starts with practice. You have to practice like you are playing, and now, he is getting up to speed ahead of the Louisville game.
Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson loves what he is seeing from the young receiver and knows that he is ready to make a play.
"He's had a very good week last week. We've had some good talks," Dawson said. "I love the kid. He's had a very good week of practice. Really good day-to-day. I look forward to him finishing this week and making some plays."
Trader has been battling injuries since spring ball, and in that time, he has been overshadowed by the rise of true freshman Malachi Toney and senior transfer CJ Daniels. If the trio were able to play together, this offense could reach a new level.
It could even get close to touching the historic levels that were last season.
It is more about him getting an opportunity now and highlighting why he should be on the field. Cristobal will give him chances against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back into the offense.
He can give Beck another option, who is already favored with limitless possibilities at his disposal. Adding in another player like Trader should push the Hurricanes further into the season.
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.