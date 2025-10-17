All Hurricanes

Positive Sign for One Miami Hurricanes Receiver

Joshisa Trader has dealt with injury all season, but there is a positive sign that he could get some playing time against Louisville.

Justice Sandle

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) holds off Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (0) holds off Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Myles Purchase (5) in the second quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 2 Miami has been operating at another level this season, and it has been without one of its Ferraris on the lot.

Sophomore receiver Joshisa Trader hasn't been on the field like most would like to see this season for the Canes. For one reason or another, the talented wide receiver has been missing in action.

It started in the Notre Dame game after quarterback Carson Beck threw a post ball to him, but it just missed the mark. Since then, he has been on the sideline battling back from injury and working his way out of the doghouse with Mario Cristobal.

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (center left) and wide receiver Xavier
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshisa Trader (center left) and wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (center right) celebrate after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

It's a simple thing for Cristobal. Nothing is guaranteed in this program, and Trader hasn't worked his way back into being the No. 1 option he was supposed to be this season.

It starts with practice. You have to practice like you are playing, and now, he is getting up to speed ahead of the Louisville game.

Offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson loves what he is seeing from the young receiver and knows that he is ready to make a play.

"He's had a very good week last week. We've had some good talks," Dawson said. "I love the kid. He's had a very good week of practice. Really good day-to-day. I look forward to him finishing this week and making some plays."

Trader has been battling injuries since spring ball, and in that time, he has been overshadowed by the rise of true freshman Malachi Toney and senior transfer CJ Daniels. If the trio were able to play together, this offense could reach a new level.

It could even get close to touching the historic levels that were last season.

It is more about him getting an opportunity now and highlighting why he should be on the field. Cristobal will give him chances against the Cardinals as he continues to work his way back into the offense.

He can give Beck another option, who is already favored with limitless possibilities at his disposal. Adding in another player like Trader should push the Hurricanes further into the season.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Read More Miami Hurricanes News:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football