Post Spring Game: Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes roster is continually shifting, but now turns its attention to the transfer portal to fill in some missing holes. As of now the projected depth chart gives a good indication on who is likely staying and now staying for the forceeable future with the Canes.
Most already have their positions locked in, like some at quarterback and defensive line, but others can easily change.
Here is the protected depth chart for the Miami Hurricanes football team, post spring game, for the 2035 season:
Quarterback
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Carson Beck Emory Williams Luke Nickel
Running Back
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Mark Fletcher Jr. Jordan Lyle Girard Pringle Jr.
Wide Receiver
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph (5) picks up a first down in the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images
Outside Receiver: CJ Daniels, Joshua Moore
Outside Receiver: JoJo Trader, Daylyn Upshaw
Slot: Ray Ray Joseph or Malachi Toney
Tight End
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
1. Elija Lofton
2. Alex Bauman
Offensive Line
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) after scoring a touchdown against Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Samson Okunlola
Left Guard: Ryan Rodriguez or Matthew McCoy
Center: James Brockermeyer, SJ Alofaituli
Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Juan Minaya
Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Tommy Kinsler
Defensive Line
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) targets Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trey Cooley (3) in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Marquise Lightfoot
Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Donta Simpson
Defensive Tackle: David Blay or Justin Scott
Defensive End: Rueben Bain, Armondo Blount
Linebacker
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) breaks up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Middle Linebacker: Popo Aguirre, Jaylin Alderman
Weak-side Linebacker: Wesley Bissainthe, Bobby Pruitt
Secondary
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) reacts after breaking pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown
Safety: Zechariah Poyser,
Safety: Markeith Williams, Dylan Day
Nickel: Charles Brantley, Isaiah Taylor
Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, Ethan O'Connor
Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.