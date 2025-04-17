All Hurricanes

Post Spring Game: Miami Hurricanes Projected Depth Chart

The Miami Hurricanes roster is continually shifting, but now turns its attention to the transfer portal to fill in some missing holes.

Justice Sandle

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Justin Barron (8) tackles Miami Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle (21) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes roster is continually shifting, but now turns its attention to the transfer portal to fill in some missing holes. As of now the projected depth chart gives a good indication on who is likely staying and now staying for the forceeable future with the Canes.

Most already have their positions locked in, like some at quarterback and defensive line, but others can easily change.

Here is the protected depth chart for the Miami Hurricanes football team, post spring game, for the 2035 season:

Quarterback

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Te
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball during the first half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carson Beck
Emory Williams
Luke Nickel

Running Back

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) before the game against the Calif
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Fletcher Jr. (4) before the game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Mark Fletcher Jr.
Jordan Lyle
Girard Pringle Jr.

Wide Receiver

Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph (5) picks up a first down in the
Sep 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Ray Ray Joseph (5) picks up a first down in the fourth quarter against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lewis-Imagn Images / Andy Lewis-Imagn Images

Outside Receiver: CJ Daniels, Joshua Moore

Outside Receiver: JoJo Trader, Daylyn Upshaw

Slot: Ray Ray Joseph or Malachi Toney

Tight End

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown ag
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elija Lofton (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

1. Elija Lofton

2. Alex Bauman

Offensive Line

Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offen
Sep 7, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) celebrates with Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) after scoring a touchdown against Florida A&M Rattlers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Left Tackle: Markel Bell, Samson Okunlola

Left Guard: Ryan Rodriguez or Matthew McCoy

Center: James Brockermeyer, SJ Alofaituli

Right Guard: Anez Cooper, Juan Minaya

Right Tackle: Francis Mauigoa, Tommy Kinsler

Defensive Line

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) targets Georgia Tech Yellow Jacke
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) targets Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Trey Cooley (3) in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Defensive End: Akheem Mesidor, Marquise Lightfoot

Defensive Tackle: Ahmad Moten, Donta Simpson

Defensive Tackle: David Blay or Justin Scott

Defensive End: Rueben Bain, Armondo Blount

Linebacker

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) breaks up a pass intended for Syrac
Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes linebacker Wesley Bissainthe (31) breaks up a pass intended for Syracuse Orange running back LeQuint Allen (1) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Middle Linebacker: Popo Aguirre, Jaylin Alderman

Weak-side Linebacker: Wesley Bissainthe, Bobby Pruitt

Secondary

Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) reacts after breaking pass
Nov 2, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back OJ Frederique Jr. (29) reacts after breaking pass against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Cornerback: Xavier Lucas, Damari Brown

Safety: Zechariah Poyser,

Safety: Markeith Williams, Dylan Day

Nickel: Charles Brantley, Isaiah Taylor

Cornerback: O.J. Frederique, Ethan O'Connor

Read More Football News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky.

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Football