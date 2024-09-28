A Heisman Final Drive For Cam Ward To Lead No. 7 Miami To A Season Changing Win
34-31 with under eight minutes remaining in the game. Cam Ward took the field and delivered the best drive of the season for the undefeated No. 7 Miami.
No matter how confident Ward is, this was one of the times when he needed to make plays to show that this team wouldn't lose because of his mistakes. Until this point, he had three turnovers--- two interceptions and a fumble resulted in 21 points for the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3).
The drive of his life and the drive to save the Hurricanes season was so important and Ward delivered a Heisman-worthy drive.
What was shocking was how the drive started. Ward was sacked on the first play of the series, similar to many other drives for the Hurricanes. He was getting hammered all night but that did not shake his confidence.
Then came highlight number one of the drive to "Mr. Reliable" Xavier Restrepo.
As one of the best receivers in the league, no matter where Restrepo is, he is going to grab the ball and that is what he did for Ward slipping into a first down.
The drive continued with several throwaways and great clock management from Shannon Dawson after some questionable playcalling at the beginning of the game.
Then came maybe the play of the season so far for Ward and maybe one of his many Heisman moments to come.
Avoiding two defenders, and just flipping it out to sophomore tight end Riley Williams. Williams had originally been blocking, slipped, and turned into an emergency target for the Ward. He picked up a critical first down with time ticking off the clock.
Ward is a magician and that play-along shows why he is one of the best players in the country and the best quarterback in the nation.