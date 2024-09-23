All Hurricanes

ACC After Dark For No. 7 Miami As The ACC Announces Week 6 Kick Time For The Hurricanes

The Hurricanes will have a "late night" start to their road game against the Golden Bears.

Justice Sandle

Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) reacts after catching a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) reacts after catching a pass against the South Florida Bulls in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
A staple in the college football world for the last few decades has been the Pac-12 after dark. Put, any West Coast team would be playing at a normal time for that time zone but for the East Coast, midnight Eastern time kickoffs would be a grueling watch.

No. 7 Miami will now face the California Golden Bears at 10:30 p.m. ET on Oct 5. on ESPN the ACC announced on Monday.

This will be a true test for the Hurricanes. This road trip will be one of the team's great challenges because of the grueling distance to play football. Head coach Mario Cristobal will be used to playing on the West Coast and so will quarterback Cam Ward. The key will be for them to prepare the team for the long and grueling battle against Cal.

2024 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 6: Cal

Here is the rest of the schedule for the ACC for Week 6:

Friday, October 4

  • Syracuse at UNLV – 9 p.m. ET on FS1 – previously announced

Saturday, October 5

  • Boston College at Virginia – Noon ET on ACC Network
  • Wake Forest at NC State – Noon ET on The CW
  • Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
  • Duke at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
  • Miami at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 5 games this Saturday, September 28. Saturday, October 5

  • SMU at Louisville – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
  • Pitt at North Carolina – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
  • Clemson at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

