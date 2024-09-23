ACC After Dark For No. 7 Miami As The ACC Announces Week 6 Kick Time For The Hurricanes
A staple in the college football world for the last few decades has been the Pac-12 after dark. Put, any West Coast team would be playing at a normal time for that time zone but for the East Coast, midnight Eastern time kickoffs would be a grueling watch.
No. 7 Miami will now face the California Golden Bears at 10:30 p.m. ET on Oct 5. on ESPN the ACC announced on Monday.
This will be a true test for the Hurricanes. This road trip will be one of the team's great challenges because of the grueling distance to play football. Head coach Mario Cristobal will be used to playing on the West Coast and so will quarterback Cam Ward. The key will be for them to prepare the team for the long and grueling battle against Cal.
Here is the rest of the schedule for the ACC for Week 6:
Friday, October 4
- Syracuse at UNLV – 9 p.m. ET on FS1 – previously announced
Saturday, October 5
- Boston College at Virginia – Noon ET on ACC Network
- Wake Forest at NC State – Noon ET on The CW
- Virginia Tech at Stanford – 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Duke at Georgia Tech – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network
- Miami at California – 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
The following three games will have the network designated after the Week 5 games this Saturday, September 28. Saturday, October 5
- SMU at Louisville – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
- Pitt at North Carolina – Noon ET on either ESPN or ESPN2
- Clemson at Florida State – 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC or 7 p.m. ET on ESPN