Ball State's Head Coach Developing A Plan to Stop The Elite Talent Of Cam Ward
Coming into this game against No. 10 Miami, Ball State (1-0) has some depth issues and a lot of injuries to work around, however, the mindset is still the same when it comes to playing against the Hurricanes.
Head Coach Mike Neu knows that there are a lot of moving pieces when looking at the Hurricanes film. The biggest is quarterback Cam Ward.
"Listen he deserves all the credit that he's getting right now. Through two games, it's one thing to have a strong arm, and it's one thing to have a quick release, but when you're locating the ball the way he is and completing 75 percent of your passes, this guy is making throws that some of the guys aren't making on Sunday right now," Neu said.
Neu continued.
"It's going to be a great challenge. First and foremost the way you get him disrupted is they and get some pressure on him. He's been very comfortable in the pocket the first two games. He's had plenty of time to survey the land. He plays light on his feet and distributes the ball evenly throughout their skill position players." Neu said. "Cam Ward is as good as it gets as good as I've seen in terms of the tap. It's going to be a great challenge but that's what we are looking forward to."
Looking at the MAC conference, Northern Illinois has already shocked the world against Notre Dame and the Cardinals are looking to do the same against Ward and the Hurricanes. It will be a fun game to watch for both sides when they take center stage at Hard Rock on Saturday.