How to Watch: No. 10 Miami vs. Ball State; Week 3 College Football TV Schedule
Two games down for the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) as they will remain home for their next game against the Ball State Cardinals.
2024 Miami Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: Ball State
Another game for the Hurricanes will be a test on the younger players on the team, however, the Cardinals do have an exciting-looking offense that could test the defensive of the Hurricanes.
The issue for the Ball State will be stopping Cam Ward and the Hurricanes has he makes his way to New York for the Heisman ceremony. The offense still has some wrinkles that can be ironed out in this game before the connections starts to rise against South Florida the following week. The Canes don't need to sleep on the MAC team as upsets as recent as No. 25 NIU vs. No. 18 Notre Dame proved otherwise.
The Game
Date: September 14
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network
Location: Hard Rock Stadium
Series: First matchup between the two teams.
Last Time Out, Miami: The Hurricanes defanged the Rattlers in their home opener of the season dropping 56 on Florida A&M and holding them to 9 points. Cam Ward did Cam Ward things finishing the game 20-26 with 304 yards and four total touchdowns. Tyler Baron was a monster on the ball's defensive side, finishing the day with three sacks.
Last Time Out, Ball State: The Cardinals won the opening game of their 2024 season defeating the Missouri State Bears 42-34. Braedon Sloan rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown while freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza threw for four touchdowns, with 262 yards and only one interception.
Full Week 3 Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 12
7:30 p.m. | Northwestern State at South Alabama | ESPN
7:30 p.m | Arizona State at Texas State | ESPN+
Friday, Sept. 13
7 p.m. | UNLV at Kansas | ESPN
8 p.m. | No. 20 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | FOX
Saturday, Sept. 14
12 p.m. | No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin | FOX
12 p.m. | Arkansas State at No. 17 Michigan | Big Ten Network
12 p.m. | No. 13 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | ESPN2
12 p.m. | No. 16 LSU at South Carolina | ABC
12 p.m. | Louisiana Tech at NC State | ACC Network
12 p.m. | Central Michigan at Illinois | Peacock
12 p.m. | Memphis at Florida State | ESPN
12 p.m. | Cincinnati at Miami (OH) | ESPNU
12 p.m. | North Texas at Texas Tech | FS1
12 p.m. | Central Connecticut State at Saint Francis (PA) | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | Lehigh at LIU | NEC Front Row
12 p.m. | North Greenville at The Citadel | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Mercyhurst at Robert Morris | ESPN+
12:30 p.m. | Marist at Lafayette | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | No. 24 Boston College at No. 6 Missouri | SEC Network
1 p.m. | Massachusetts at Buffalo | CBS Sports Network
1 p.m. | Delaware at North Carolina A&T | FloSports
1 p.m. | Stony Brook at Fordham | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Western Illinois at Illinois State | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Georgetown at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Virginia-Lynchburg at Presbyterian | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Coastal Carolina at Temple | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Charleston Southern at Richmond | FloSports
2 p.m. | Holy Cross at Bryant | FloSports
2 p.m. | Idaho State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Duquesne at Youngstown State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Stetson at Furman | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Wagner at Delaware State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehead State at Montana | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Morehouse at Howard | CNBC
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Notre Dame at Purdue | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 9 Oregon at Oregon State | FOX
3:30 p.m. | Ball State at No. 10 Miami | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | Tulane at No. 15 Oklahoma | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | VMI at Georgia Tech | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Texas A&M at Florida | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Michigan State | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Nevada at Minnesota | Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m. | Washington State at Washington | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | West Virginia at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Morgan State at Ohio | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Monmouth at Maine | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | Towson at Villanova | FloSports
4 p.m. | Troy at Iowa | FS1
4 p.m. | App State at East Carolina | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Hampton at Norfolk State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | UAlbany at Idaho | ESPN+
4 p.m. | South Dakota at Portland State | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | UAB at Arkansas | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | No. 12 Utah at Utah State | CBS Sports Network
5:30 p.m. | North Dakota State at ETSU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UConn at Duke | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Virginia Tech at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6 p.m. | FIU at FAU | ESPN+
6 p.m. | UTEP at Liberty | ESPN+
6 p.m. | South Carolina State at Georgia Southern | ESPN+
6 p.m. | North Carolina Central at North Carolina | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Colgate at Akron | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Gardner-Webb at Charlotte | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Campbell at Rhode Island | FloSports
6 p.m. | William & Mary at Wofford | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Carolina at Elon | FloSports
6 p.m. | Stonehill at New Hampshire | FloSports
6 p.m. | West Georgia at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Mercer at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Dayton at Indiana State | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Merrimack at Bucknell | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest | The CW Network
6:30 p.m. | Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | UTSA at No. 2 Texas | ESPN
7 p.m. | Vanderbilt at Georgia State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Kennesaw State at San José State | truTV/Max
7 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Hawai'i at Sam Houston | ESPN+
7 p.m. | South Florida at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Austin Peay at Central Arkansas | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Lindenwood at Missouri State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Mississippi Valley State at Murray State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Augustana (SD) at South Dakota State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Incarnate Word at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Alabama State at Samford | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Tennessee State | HBCUGO
7 p.m. | Southern at Jackson State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Edward Waters at Alcorn State | SWAC Digital Network
7 p.m. | North Alabama at UT Martin | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Grambling State at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Louisiana Christian at Houston Christian | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Weber State at Lamar | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Georgetown (KY) at Alabama A&M | SWAC Digital Network
7:30 p.m. | No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky | ABC
7:30 p.m. | New Mexico at Auburn | ESPN2
7:30 p.m. | Toledo at Mississippi State | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Indiana at UCLA | NBC/Peacock
7:30 p.m. | Northern Iowa at No. 23 Nebraska | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Air Force at Baylor | FS1
7:30 p.m. | Colorado at Colorado State | CBS
7:30 p.m. | UCF at TCU | FOX
7:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Northwestern | Big Ten Network
7:30 p.m. | Indiana Wesleyan at Valparaiso | ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Kent State at No. 7 Tennessee | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Maryland at Virginia | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Rice at Houston | ESPN+
8 p.m. | UC Davis at Southern Utah | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Western Oregon at Cal Poly | ESPN+
8 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at McNeese | ESPN+
9 p.m. | BYU at Wyoming | CBS Sports Network
9 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Utah Tech | ESPN+
9 p.m. | Nicholls at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10:30 p.m. | San Diego State at California | ESPN
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico State at Fresno State | truTV/Max