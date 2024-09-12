Cam Ward And The Heisman Conversation: Extra Point
Is this conversation a tab bit too early? Of course, it is but that doesn't take away the fact that Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward has been playing lights out in the first two games of the season.
So far this season he has completed 75.4 percent of his passes, six touchdowns, only one interception, and is second in QBR (quarterback rating) with nearly 700 yards during his first two games ( 689). He was pulled halfway through the third quarter in the Florida A&M game so who's to say how many more he could have racked up?
He opened the season in the Swamp and dismantled the Florida Gators who are likely already looking into their next head coach, and defanged the Rattlers with ease. Now the question is what else can he do against the others across the country.
Another player that has started to make waves in the quarterback department is Texas Longhorn quarterback Quinn Ewers.
He had a great day in Ann Arbor taking down the Michigan Wolverines 31-12, but most of this hype comes from the team taking down a troubled offense that was in "The Big House".
A true front-runner alongside Ward is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. He is the man with a plan as he has been carrying the program on his back for the first two games of the season. He has already rushed for 9 touchdowns, and 459 yards, and is averaging 10.2 a carry. Yes, anytime he touches the ball it is a guaranteed first down.
That is how great he has been and he proved that in a difficult loss against the No. 9 Oregon Ducks. He rushed for over 192 yards with three touchdowns and kept the game within reach for the Broncos.
It has been nearly a decade since a running back has won the Heisman. Alabama legend Derrick Henry was the last running back to win the Heisman Trophy in 2015. Since then it has turned into a quarterback award similar to the NFL MVP. Ward has a chance to add his name to the greats but with a great back like Jeanty, and Ewers in the wings, it will be a tight race as the season progresses.